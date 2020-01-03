Check out the two newest dog breeds that will be recognized by the American Kennel Club

Loading...

The American Kennel Club began the new year by officially recognizing two new dog breeds, CNN reported Friday.

The two new breeds are the spaniel, a French water dog, and the Argentine bulldog, an Argentine hunting dog, according to CNN.

"Both are unique and offer dog lovers very different options," Gina DiNardo, executive secretary of AKC, said in a press release.

The barbet is "an intelligent dog, of bad temper, with a cheerful and friendly nature," according to the AKC press release. It was originally used to hunt waterfowl, and is "loyal and loves being close to its owners."

The Argentine bulldog is "confident, brave, loyal and affectionate with his family," according to the AKC statement. He was originally raised to hunt bigger games, such as wild boar and mountain lion, and "is not for the owner of inexperienced dogs."

"As always, we encourage people to do their research to find the best breed for their lifestyle when they are looking to add a dog to their home," DiNardo said in the press release.

The American Kennel Club is the oldest purebred dog registry in the United States, according to The Associated Press. To be recognized by the AKC, there must be at least 300 dogs of one breed in at least 20 states.

Now that they have been recognized by the AKC, barbet and Argentine bulldog can compete in many dog ​​shows, although they will not be eligible to compete in the Westminster Kennel Club exhibition until 2021, according to The Associated Press.