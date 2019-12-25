Chateau Laurier wants to add to the Senator for Monument Conservation

Loading...

A soon-retired senator has led his decades-long struggle to protect important historic buildings to the "heart of the nation", where his final act before he leaves the Red Chamber is to protect the Parliament Hill area.

The impetus for Senator Serge Joyal's initiative – a private member bill to expand the federal government's power to limit changes to land and buildings in the so-called parliamentary district – is a planned addition to Ottawa's legendary Chateau Laurier via the Rideau Channel across parliament.

The proposed addition is said to contrast the hotel's French castle style, which itself was an anachronism when it was built in the early 20th century. The additive's numerous critics have described it in various ways as a giant air conditioner, shipping container, or cooler attached to the side of the royal castle.

The fact that the privately owned building is not only adjacent to Parliament Hill and the Rideau Canal, but is considered by many to be part of the Parliamentary Precinct, which also includes many other federal buildings along Wellington Street, made the proposal even more controversial.

Despite the public outcry, the Ottawa City Council confirmed an earlier decision in July to allow the addition (although it has since been suspended due to a zoning technique).

At that time, Joyal began to investigate what powers the federal government had over the proposal – and discovered that there were virtually none.

"Parliament Hill has no particular legal status and anyone can build anything (around it) that finds its way through the Ottawa City Council," he says. "In other words, Ottawa (Council) is the only agency in the immediate area that has a say in this."

Chateau Laurier is seen behind skaters on the Rideau Canal Skateway on the first weekend of the National Capital Commission's Winterlude Festival in Ottawa on January 30, 2016.

Justin Tang / The Canadian Press

Vancouver-based hotel owner Larco Investments did not respond to requests for comments through its Momentum Planning and Communication agency.

Joyal, who retired from the Senate on February 1 with his 75th birthday, has been fighting to save cultural heritage sites since 1966. One of his first fights was an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to save the Van Horne mansion in Montreal's historic Golden Square Mile.

The Victorian mansion, built in 1869, was bought 20 years later by Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, President of the Canadian Pacific Railway. In 1973, with the approval of Mayor Jean Drapeau, it was leveled in the middle of the night for protest reasons and replaced by a high-rise building.

"We fought the city and government of Quebec until better regulations and laws were passed," said Joyal. "And now, at least, we have the legal tools to counter changes that we believe jeopardize the integrity of historical sites."

Joyal has continued to speak out against the destruction and development of historic sites in Quebec and other parts of the country, including successful efforts to save the Maison Alcan in Montreal and the neighborhood of the Gatineau & # 39; s Museum of History.

Then the proposed Chateau Laurier was added.

"I thought that the expansion of Chateau Laurier would have undergone a thorough review due to federal regulations and laws," he told the Canadian press in an interview from France.

"And I realized that there was nothing, that there was no real legislation, and that the National Capital Commission was helpless on a legal basis on which to monitor and monitor expansion projects around Parliament Hill."

Liberal Senator Serge Joyal joins a committee in Ottawa on January 25, 2016.

Matthew Usherwood / The Canadian Press

This lack of federal power over federal historic sites and heritage sites was reported by the House of Commons Heritage List in December 2017. In fact, the committee said Canada was the only G7 country that did not have legislation.

Joyal said he expected the liberals to include such laws on their voting platform, but that didn't happen. As a result, he picked up the ball himself and presented his private member's bill earlier this month as his last act before retiring from the Senate.

The bill will continue to be championed by Senator Patricia Bovey when the Red Chamber resumes on February 4. The Senator from Manitoba is an art historian and former gallery director in Victoria and Winnipeg.

Like many other critics of the proposed addition, Joyal is not against expanding the Chateau Laurier – just the current design, which he calls "horror" that threatens to profane the surroundings of Parliament Hill.

"This is the heart of the nation," he says. "It's not just a site like any other that you can build anything you want. You're at the heart of a nation. That's why I thought it was time to address the fundamental weakness of our system."

Joyal's bill was praised by opponents of the proposed Chateau Laurier addition, including Coun. Mathieu Fleury, to whose community the hotel belongs and who does not agree with those who say that the government must not restrict what a private company can do with its property.

Fleury believes that, unlike the National Capital Commission, which manages federal real estate in Ottawa, the city council is hardly able to make decisions of national importance due to its competing interests, its four-year election cycle and the limited scope of its powers.

The Chateau Laurier Hotel will bloom on March 17, 2010 on the lawn of the Eastern Block of Parliament Hill.

Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

"You have to get the politics out, you have to get the traditional land use planning out and put in a lens that is more of national importance and control," he says.

"To be honest, we are not able to deal with it. That is why the National Capital Commission was founded in the first place: In order to have a longer-term regional capital perspective."

Richard Belliveau, President of the Heritage Ottawa Citizens' Initiative, who also supports Joyal's initiative, questions whether the federal government will be empowered to limit development near Parliament Hill. Will she use it?

"They won't get into a fight they think is transient," says Belliveau. "This is a way of saying that the federal government must be interested in it. But you still have to exercise your authority when you have it. "

© 2019 The Canadian Press

