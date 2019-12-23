Charlie Sheen, Christie Brinkley, Ryan Shazier of the NFL on the "DWTS" season 29 wish list

Loading...

The next season of "Dancing With the Stars" won't premiere until the fall of 2020, but ABC is already having preliminary talks about which celebrities they would like to recruit for season 29, and Charlie Sheen is at the top of the list, Variety He has learned exclusively.

Sheen recently revealed that he had been offered a firm offer to join the last season of "Dancing With the Stars," but rejected ABC's request to participate in season 28 because he was too afraid to dance. But Variety has learned that ABC still has a lot of eye on Sheen for season 29.

"We've met up with Charlie Sheen," said Rob Mills, senior vice president of alternative, special series and nighttime programming at ABC Entertainment, confirms to Variety. "I don't think it's a big secret because he came out and talked about it, but I would still love Charlie Sheen to come."

"I found him as one of the friendliest and most charming people," says Mills about Sheen. “He's just a born artist and I think people would love to see him, but it may not be for him. What I really found very sweet about him is that he basically said, "I don't really dance. I have two left feet." So there is a real sweetness and vulnerability, which would be a lot of fun to show on the show. "

ABC is also watching NFL player Ryan Shazier, who was almost paralyzed after suffering a serious spinal injury during a game in 2017. A video of former Pittsburgh linebacker Steelers dancing at his wedding this year went viral. , with fans excited to see Shazier dancing again, hoping to return to the field.

"Two years ago, he was beaten in a Monday night soccer game and doctors feared he was paralyzed, and he has learned to walk again. Those are those great stories that really are what it is about" Dancing With the Stars ": here is someone who has overcome something, and when you do that, you dance," says Mills about Shazier. "It would be great".

ABC could also take a look at the rest of Netflix's "Queer Eye" cast after the cast member Karamo Brown's turn in the ballroom last season. Mills jokes: "Karamo was so wonderful this year that one of the other boys" Queer Eye "would be great."

Mills explains that 29 seasons in the series, ABC is in the phase of trying to catch the stars they've always wanted on the show. Last season, the chain managed to secure Christie Brinkley, who was on ABC's wish list for years, but shortly after the competition, Brinkley suffered an injury and had to leave the program, with her daughter, model Sailor Brinkley -Cook, taking its place for the rest of the season. The ABC executive reveals that the network is "talking absolutely" about bringing Brinkley back for another attempt.

Talk about the people you always wanted! That is Christie Brinkley! "Mills says." We were celebrating when he said he would, and then, as you saw, he broke his wrist. It was such a great story that Christie could see her daughter, Sailor, do it; that was the classic story that "Dancing With the Stars "she does so well; when you make lemonade with lemons. But now we would love to see her dancing in the ballroom."

While Mills and his team at ABC have a wish list for season 29 in progress, the network doesn't comment on the cast before any official cast announcement.

Last season, Sean Spicer's participation in the program caused negative reactions from media experts and fans alike, but that does not mean that "DWTS" rule out launching another polarizing political figure. (Note that season 29 will be broadcast in the fall of 2020, coinciding with the presidential elections).

"I think you never say anything," Mills responds when asked about the possibility of launching another political lightning rod. “We would never tell someone in politics. We would observe anything, potentially, if it were good for the show. ”

When asked about Spicer's violent reaction, the executive said by choosing: “You want people to feel something and not feel apathy. You don't want to bother people and turn them off. "

"At the end of the day, we are talking about a ballroom dance competition, we don't ask Sean Spicer to lead a debate or do something political, but you have to look at the reaction and we saw what the people said." he adds. “I was frankly surprised that people still cared so much for Sean Spicer. I mean, God, I had been out of public view for about a year. But clearly I was wrong. "

