Charlie Rose looks sad as he walks his dogs and more photos of stars

December 23, 2019 | 12:27 pm

Charlie Rose keeps a low profile while walking his two dogs outside his apartment in New York.

BACKGRID

Roseanne Barr makes a rare public appearance when she is seen arriving at LAX casually dressed in a vest, a large shirt and ripped jeans.

BACKGRID

North West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Saint West go out to see "The Nutcracker" in New York.

fake images

Rita Ora stuns in a red bikini while on vacation in St. Barts.

MEGA

Gabrielle Union is in beach mode with her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade while on vacation in Maui, Hawaii.

Instagram

Simon Cowell monkeys around on the beach in Barbados.

Splash News

Keith Urban picks up Nicole Kidman at the airport when he arrives in Australia for Christmas.

Splash News

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid go hand in hand in New York.

Splash News

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma are photographed for the first time since they were married in a private ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The couple was seen leaving The Bellwether restaurant with baby Banks in tow after having lunch with Matthew's mother.

Splash News

Anna Kendrick loads a package while filming "Love Life" in New York.

Splash News

Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell and Joan Smalls attend the CDM Beast Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

fake images

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka go shopping in Aspen, Colorado. The two were seen leaving the Christian Dior store, but they didn't seem to have bags on hand when they left.

BACKGRID

Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell arrive at JFK airport.

BACKGRID

Dave Chappelle arrives at the "SNL" party with a handful of cash while fans cry out for autographs.

Splash News

Lizzo wears a bright green dress and shoes with feathers for the party "SNL".

Splash News

Olivia Wilde enters the party after "SNL" with one of Eddie Murphy's accessories for his Velvet Jones drawing. She proudly shows the book entitled "Ass For Cash".

Splash News

John McEnroe listens to Spike Lee's analysis as they watch the New York Knicks play the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden.

fake images