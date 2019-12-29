Charge iPhone 11 slowly? Buy a fast charger to significantly speed up the loading times

Loading...

Do you just have a new iPhone for Christmas? Upgraded from an older iPhone to a new colorful iPhone 11, with its new camera system and improved battery life? You may notice that although the life of the iPhone battery has improved considerably, charging takes even longer than your old phone. A fast charger makes a big difference …

Try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days

The iPhone 11 comes with a paltry Apple 5W charger in the box. Apple bundles the same slow charger in the box while the battery capacity increases. This means that it takes longer to charge the phone when it is connected, and more than 3 hours to fully charge.

This is not a problem if you only charge your phone overnight, but many usage situations would be improved if the phone could be charged faster. Well, that's possible.

The solution is to purchase the Apple 18W USB-C charger and a Lightning to USB-C cable. These are the same accessories that come with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Thanks to the higher power adapter you can charge the iPhone 11 much faster. With the USB-C brick you can charge quickly from 0% to 50% in about 30 minutes. A full load of up to 100% takes about an hour and a half.

If you don't want to step into the world of the USB-C power adapter yet, you can still charge faster with the old iPad chargers. These are 12W chargers, so although they are not as fast as the 18W option, they are still considerably faster than the 5W brick. You may already have one of these chargers if you have previously purchased an iPad and you can connect your standard USB Lightning cable.

To illustrate the leap in battery capacity, the iPhone 11 has a 3,110 mAh battery. Compare that with something like the iPhone 6S, which had a 1715 mAH battery. The capacity is effectively doubled and therefore charging can take twice as long if you use the same 5 W charger.

Apple sells even faster USB-C chargers up to 87 W, designed to be used for MacBooks, but don't drop the extra money for the iPhone. The port of the iPhone has a maximum watt speed and charging at 18 W is in principle just as fast as charging at slightly higher. The 87 W chargers work great with the iPhone, but don't expect even faster charging times.

Apple has taken new paths by including the fast charger with the iPhone 11 Pro models. So if you have one of the Pro phones, the 18W charger is in the box to take advantage of. Maybe next year Apple will find it generous to include it on all new iPhones as standard.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hYATErbce24 [/ embed]