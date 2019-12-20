Chance the Rapper, common set for the NBA All-Star Game

Loading...

Chance the Rapper, Common and Taylor Bennett of Chicago will act as performers when the NBA All-Star Weekend heads to Windy City in February.

Chance the Rapper will perform in the halftime of the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, February 16 at the United Center in Chicago, home of the Bulls, and the NBA promises a medley of "The Big Day" songs along with special guests.

Common will serve as master of game ceremonies and provide players with presentations and also "will welcome fans to Chicago with a moving narrative about what basketball means to the city before introducing players from both teams before the start. of the NBA All-Star Game. " "Said the NBA.

Taylor Bennett, the brother of Chance the Rapper, will perform in the halftime of the NBA Rising Stars game, held on Friday, February 14. The Bennett brothers will also act as "Ambassadors of the NBA stars, in association with the NBA, the Chicago Bulls and Chicago. The Sports Commission will develop a community program and led by fans."

The All-Star performance of Chance the Rapper in the NBA will be one of the unique opportunities to see the artist perform in early 2020, as the rapper recently announced that his postponed tour in support of "The Big Day" has now been canceled completely.

"I know it's bullshit and it has been a lot to come and go with reprogramming and route changes, but it's the best," Chance told fans. "I will take this time to be with the family, make new music and develop my best program to date."

