Championship Side Use Celtic Propaganda for New Signing

Loading...

The Middlesbrough social media team has put together some clips of Patrick Roberts to excite their fans with their new addition and everything is Celtic propaganda!

Since his loan change to Girona last season was not as planned and his 24 minutes of Premier League action for Norwich, it is not surprising that the Teeside club looked at his Hoops career to show what Paddy can do.

Roberts was a sensation in Scotland during the first 18 months, but when he returned for his second period at Celtic, the player's injuries ensured that he did not play an important role in the double triple season.

He is an invincible Celtic and was a player who could really get fans out of their seats with what he could do. It is a pity that he has not stayed longer after his second loan period.

By being lent to Norwich who ruled it out and now in the Championship with ‘Boro, we wish him all the best, but he could be doing much more exciting things in football.

A closer look at the new addition of # Boro 👀💫 #UTB pic.twitter.com/KSnFSMUWcA

– Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) January 2, 2020