"Chair Girl" can be seen in the newly released version of Drake's music video for "War".

There's a new version of Drake's latest music video, this time without the cameo of a 20-year-old woman who threw a chair from a high-rise balcony in downtown Toronto.

Drake "War" (video) https://t.co/taDWx4vY6p

– OVO Sound (@OVOSound) December 24, 2019

The Canadian artist announced the change on Instagram and released a message from the director of the video entitled "Certain People We Don't Tolerate".

Screenshot of Drake's Instagram story

The original music video for the song "War" contained a recording by Marcella Zoia, who became known as the "Chair Girl" after being filmed as she threw a chair from a balcony on the 45th floor and narrowly missed a freeway.

Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief that endangered life in court last month.

She has yet to be sentenced, but the prosecutor is seeking a six-month prison sentence.

Drake first admitted that Zoia was in the video on Christmas Eve and wrote that he doesn't choose any extras.

Screenshot of Drake's Instagram story

