CFL teams should do the right thing, free players with NFL opportunities

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

It's donation season and it's time for the CFL teams to get into the holiday spirit.

The LCF and CFLPA ratified a collective agreement in May that allowed players to seize NFL opportunities out of season. It was thought that any player entering an option year could train and sign an agreement with the NFL if he had one.

The compromise was that the CFL teams would retain the exclusive rights for any player who retired to the south. If the player is released from their contract with the NFL, they should report to Canada under their current contract with the CFL.

It is evident that the appropriate measures have not been taken to make this a reality. ALFCP grieved the league for failing to install the window according to the ABC (which, by the way, has not yet been made available to the public) ).

Hundreds of players entered the field in 2019, believing they would be eligible for NFL training and contract opportunities when the year was over. They have since been denied this opportunity.

The situation is a complete mess. The league has fined British Columbia. Less than two years ago, the Lions released Micah Awe to pursue an opportunity in the NFL, but other teams made similar moves without penalty. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers recently released Jonathan Kongbo when he was two years on his contract, for example, and the league did not hesitate.

The reality is that freeing up players to take advantage of NFL opportunities is good business. The teams have allowed a large number of players to leave in recent years and a high percentage has finally returned to their former teams.

For every player in the NFL – Diontae Spencer, Samuel Eguavoen, Alex Singleton – there are many who get cut. Most of these players end up returning to their original CFL team where they have pre-existing relationships with coaches and teammates.

Derel Walker, Aaron Grymes, Jordan Williams-Lambert, Alex Bazzie, Richie Leone, Jeff Knox Jr., Bo Lokombo, Elie Bouka, Jake Ceresna and Otha Foster are all examples of players who returned to their original CFL teams after a brief passage. in the NFL. There are many more.

Forcing players to stay in Canada under contracts they signed believing that an NFL window was in force is unfair. It is also a bad deal for teams looking to retain players over the long term.

Take a player like Tre Roberson. The back of the star corner attracts the interest of more than 10 NFL teams, but he was not allowed to attend training sessions as he is contracted for 2020 .

Will Roberson go for the Stampeders next season after they've stopped him from exploring NFL opportunities? He might as well spend the year and sign south in 2021.

Suppose it is later cut by an NFL team. If he chooses to return to the CFL, will he sign again with Calgary? Or would he prefer to sign with a rival club?

This is hypothetical, of course, but it is the reality for many CFL players contracted for 2020. The minimum salary for the NFL is $ 480,000 USD, or about $ 630,000 CAD. It’s life-changing money – careers in professional football are short and players owe it to themselves and their families to maximize their value.

The CFL also benefits when former players succeed in the NFL.

Fans may not like watching star players leave, but they are great publicity for the CFL. Eguavoen, Cameron Wake, Dontrelle Inman, Brandon Browner and Greg Van Roten have all recently proven that the CFL is a viable route to entry-level employment in the NFL.

American players see it. Their college agents and coaches see it too.

Using the NFL achievements as a recruiting tool allows the CFL to recruit new players, many of whom become stars in Canada. This is a reasonable compromise – for each player allowed to leave for the NFL, the league will attract several future stars to fill their shoes.

Forcing CFL players to turn down NFL offers is short-sighted and ill-advised.

If you let them go, they’ll probably come back to you in the future. They can even help you recruit emerging talent from the United States.

If you force them to stay, they might just be angry enough to stop you. This has happened before and it could happen again this off season, which would be a lose-lose scenario for teams, players and fans.

It is time for the CFL teams to do the right thing and release the players – not just the waiting free agents – who receive training requests and contract offers from the NFL.