CES 2020: MSI announces that the latest Creator 17 laptop will be the world's first with mini-LED display

MSI Creator 17 laptop

While it is not an improvement as radical as MicroLED technology, the mini-LED is a definite step from the current implementation of the LED, since smaller LEDs can be integrated into the backlight of the screen to improve the brightness and contrast of the visualization As you can guess, mini-LEDs are making their first mark in the world of high definition television, and TCL recently launched the first sets that use technology. But the mobile computing market is not far behind, according to the latest announcement from the manufacturer MSI.

Before CES 2020, the company presents a new version of its Creator 17 laptop that will be the first to use mini-LED technology for its display. MSI states that the screen will have a brightness of 1,000 nits, far superior to even the brightest laptops of the consumer if their claims are fulfilled. It will also provide 240 local dimming zones, allowing for better contrast with whiter whites and darker black levels.

As a result, MSI says that the new Creator 17 is the only laptop that can meet the DisplayHDR 1000 level of the VESA DisplayHDR specification, another factor that will help the digital content creators that are the market for this laptop. Not surprisingly, the Creator 17 mini-LED display also has 4K resolution and support for a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as the P3 Display color space.

In terms of other specifications, MSI will not disclose many details, saying it will offer "the latest in CPU and GPU processing power." The new Creator 17 will include a USB Type-C port that is capable of broadcasting 8K video to an external display, along with a Thunderbolt port powerful enough to handle mobile charging tasks. It also comes with what MSI says is the fastest UHS-III SD card reader in the world. As for the rest, including pricing and availability information, we will have to wait for CES next month to get more information.