CES 2020: Lenovo presents ThinkSmart View to work in public spaces

Lenovo announced Friday the expansion of its ThinkSmart portfolio with a new device designed for mobile workers. ThinkSmart View is a personal business communications device that should help workers connect easily and responsibly with their colleagues, even in public spaces.

The new ThinkSmart View works with the Qualcomm APQ8053 chip system (SoC). It is effectively a dedicated screen for making audio and video calls from Microsoft Teams from anywhere.

The screen allows you to start meetings with just one touch, and you can pair it with a Bluetooth headset to muffle background noise and improve confidentiality. It comes with a physical camera shutter and device lock by PIN for added security.

The new device should be available this month, starting at $ 349 or $ 449 with a ThinkPad X1 ANC Bluetooth headset

Lenovo began to enter the smart office market in 2018 with the launch of its ThinkSmart office products. It has introduced hardware, software and services, including Smart Office professional services to help customers adopt and implement new interconnected technologies. The company has also created products to accommodate different unified communications platforms, in association with Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms.

Lenovo also announced Friday the new ThinkSmart Manager software, which helps IT departments manage specific ThinkSmart devices. With the software, IT teams can deploy, manage, configure, update and resolve problems remotely on all devices. You can get real-time status updates on individual devices through the console, as well as reports on problems and usage trends. IT administrators can also use the software, protected by Lenovo secure authentication, to remotely change BIOS and supervisor passwords on ThinkSmart devices and prevent unwanted use of USB ports.

