CES 2020: BlackBerry achieves QNX agreements with Renovo and Damon Motorcycles

BlackBerry is using CES 2020 to highlight its BlackBerry QNX software and its role in connected and autonomous vehicles.

The company announced two associations. The first is an association between QNX and Renovo, which has a data management platform used for autonomous and connected vehicles and the large datasets that accompany them. The second association is between QNX and Damon Motorcycles to use an advanced warning system with BlackBerry QNX technology on their electric motorcycles.

For BlackBerry, QNX is the flagship of its enterprise software efforts. QNX has a key role in the Internet of things and has momentum in the automotive market. For example, BlackBerry QNX recently won two design victories with Hyundai Autron, an electronic control software player, and partnered with ETAS, owned by Bosch, to develop a security platform.

The details of the partnerships in CES 2020 for BlackBerry QNX include:

Renovo and QNX will jointly develop and market critical data management tools for the safety of connected and autonomous vehicles. Specifically, the BlackBerry QNX ISO 26262 security certification real-time operating system will be integrated with the Renovo Inso data platform. The two companies' plan offers a development platform to scale security systems. QNX is in 150 million cars on the road today, including Renovo's autonomous test fleet.

Damon will license BlackBerry QNX to be the basis of its Damon CoPilot warning system on its flagship electric motorcycle. Damon will present his superbike Hypersport Pro at CES. Damon's CoPilot uses radar, cameras and sensors to track the speed, direction and speed of moving objects around the motorcycle.

For the quarter ending November 30, BlackBerry reported a third-quarter net loss of 7 cents per share in revenue of $ 267 million, 18% more than a year ago. BlackBerry IoT revenue in the quarter was $ 145 million, down from $ 148 million the previous year.

BlackBerry plans to continue obtaining design achievements for QNX and deliver its BlackBerry Spark IoT platform, as well as integrate the Cylance security firm, which was acquired last year.

At a conference call after the results of the third quarter of BlackBerry, Chen said: "QNX continued to work well." He added:

In the quarter, we obtained a total of 31 design victories, of which 11 were in the automotive market and 20 in the integrated general market. Within the general integrated market, we are experiencing good demand in the industrial vertical. There were several very positive developments in the quarter that align with the strategic objectives of BlackBerry QNX to increase ARPU and volume in the automotive sectors.