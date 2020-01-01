CES 2020: Avita prepares new and colorful lines of Admiror and Pura laptops

Loading...

Avita Admiror

Avita is the brand of consumer laptops from Nexstgo, based in Hong Kong, which decided to enter the US laptop market this year with cheap and colorful models such as Clarus and Liber, the last of which Eileen Brown of ZDNet reviewed favorably a couple of months ago. With its two newest families, it launches at a higher level of performance while maintaining its rainbow of chassis options.

Avita plans to present the Admiror and Pura lines to the world in general during CES next month, although the laptops are already on sale in the company's internal market. In its press release, Avita emphasizes the good faith design of the new systems, while providing little information about the specifications. Fortunately, the Hong Kong version of the brand's website completes some of those details for us.

While the Clarus was a low price and low performance machine, the Liber was a step forward. The Pure family continues that mid-range approach, offering Intel Core i3-8145U or Core i5–8265U, 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB SSD options. The 14-inch screen has a Full HD resolution of 1,920×1,080, and the Pura is available in the shade of color options, including two different shades of pink. A disadvantage is that it loads Windows 10 S mode by default, forcing those who are looking for the full Windows 10 experience to look for solutions (or look at another laptop).

With the Admiror, Avita acquires more luxurious laptops, starting with a totally metallic chassis that the company claims, apparently not with the tongue on the cheek, to be inspired by both high fashion and Gothic architecture. In addition to its attractive appearance, the Admiror line offers a Core i5 or Core i7 CPU that runs the full version of Windows 10, although it offers similar memory and storage options as the Pura line. It will come in sizes of 14 inches or 15.6 inches, with 4K and touchscreen options promised in the future. One thing that the Admiror offers less than its brothers is in the color department, providing "only" five options, although none is black, white or gray.

Although Avita has not yet mentioned prices or availability, the current initial price of the Admiror line in Hong Kong is close to the equivalent of $ 900. As with its predecessors, Pura and Admiror laptops will be available through Amazon .com, as well as on the American Avita website.