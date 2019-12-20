CEO Sundar Pichai receives $ 2 million salary, $ 240 million in stock

Loading...

Sundar Pichai is one of the best paid managers in the world. Today, Alphabet has outlined its new compensation package for the expanded role it plays as CEOs of both Google and its parent company.

In recent years, Pichai has been paid an annual CEO salary of $ 650,000. According to a SEC application filed today, "his extended role as Alphabet and Google CEO" will increase to $ 2 million per year from 2020.

Just like other managers, the real compensation is through stock. More specifically, earned shares as long as the company meets certain performance statistics or performance stock units (PSU & # 39; s).

On December 19, Pichai "was awarded a prize consisting of two tranches of PSUs with a target value of $ 45 million each." second is from 2020-2022.

Meanwhile, he also receives limited stock units (GSU & # 39; s) for an amount of $ 120 million in quarterly steps from next year, and an additional transitional $ 30 million.

These GSUs become unconditional as follows: 1 / 12th becomes unconditional on March 25, 2020, and an additional 1 / 12th then becomes quarterly unconditional until they have become fully unconditional, in any case subject to employment.

Mr. Pichai also receives a $ 30,000,000 transition award in the form of GSU & # 39; s with the exact number of GSU & # 39; s calculated as set out above. These transitional GSUs will be acquired 1 / 4th on March 25, 2020, and an additional 1 / 4th will become unconditional quarterly until they become fully unconditional, in any case subject to employment.

This provides a total of $ 240 million in possible shares for Sundar Pichai in the coming years in addition to the annual CEO salary. For today, the assets of the CEO of Google and Alphabet have already been valued at $ 600 million.

