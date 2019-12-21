Celtics Pummel Pistons; Tacko makes his TD Garden debut

Loading...

Even with Gordon Hayward out of the lineup and Kemba Walker having a tough shooting night, the Boston Celtics had a more than enough offense against the Detroit Pistons fighters.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored 26 points each in just three quarters of work, and the Celtics beat the Pistons for a 114-93 victory on Friday.

"There is a lot of versatility in scoring with those two," coach Brad Stevens said. “Both can put it on the floor. Both can reach the edge. Both are aggressive. They were really good tonight.

The short-handed Pistons helped the Celtics spin the ball more than 25 times. Boston also dominated inside, beating Detroit 58-34 in the paint and finishing with a 51-36 rebound advantage.

The 12 Boston players in the lineup scored at least two points and all except Walker, who went 0 to 6 from the floor, reached at least a couple of field goals.

"It wasn't Kemba night, but everyone on our team helped win," Stevens said.

Walker still had 11 assists and a pair of free throws. The Celtics finished 45 of 86 from the floor while playing without Hayward (pain in the left foot) and Marcus Smart (infection in the left eye).

Rookie Grant Williams added 18 points in his career and Enes Kanter had 18 rebounds. Rookie Tacko Fall finally made his home debut for the Celtics when Stevens responded to repeated songs from fans of "We Want Tacko!" In the middle of the fourth quarter.

"When the game was closing, I knew I was entering safely," Fall said. "Then it was just a matter of going out and having fun."

The Celtics had a lot of fun, largely at the expense of the Pistons. Detroit was only 28-26 entering the second quarter, but the Celtics began retiring before halftime and continued during the third.

The Pistons were missing Blake Griffin (left knee pain), Luke Kennard (bilateral knee pain) and Christian Wood (left knee hematoma).

“Our biggest nemesis was our turnovers. You are not going to beat a high school team that spins the ball 25 times for 32 points, "coach Dwane Casey said." So that's the game. "

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit. Thon Maker added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Derrick Rose finished with 14 points.

The Pistons lost for the fourth time in five games.

"We were there, you know, in the first half," said Maker. “We just have to keep growing and take care of the ball as the coach always preaches. And we have to find a way to stay together and take care of the ball. "

While Boston continued to expand the lead in the third quarter, some Celtics fans began singing "We Want Tacko!", Waiting for their first look at the 7-foot, 5-inch center that he had played in a single game this season.

They got their wish when 4:31 remained in the room. Fans roared when Fall rose from the bench and took off the warm-ups, and then replaced Kanter in the center.

He quickly committed a foul, although fans were sure it was a clean block.

Fans changed the song to "M-V-P!" When Fall went to the foul line with 52 seconds remaining and jumped to his feet when he regained an offensive rebound with a 32-second dump for the final.

Fall finished with five points and two rebounds.

The Pistons cut a 14-point lead to six at the end of the second quarter, but Boston quickly regained control.

Brown connected three consecutive points, then another beyond the arc while taking a foul with 1.1 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Brown hit the free kick to help the Celtics a 60-48 lead at halftime.

Boston kept pace in the third quarter, beating Detroit 31-21 while taking advantage of seven turnovers over the Pistons.

Kanter had not achieved more than 13 rebounds in his first season with Boston.

Williams' previous record was 10 points against the Knicks on November 1.

Stevens said an MRI of Hayward's left foot came back clean. Hayward lost his second consecutive game and Semi Ojeleye replaced him in the initial lineup.

The Celtics host the Charlotte Hornets Sunday night.

