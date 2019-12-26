Celtic Included in Hilarious BT Sports Viral Video

Loading...

It has been another mental year in the world of football and Bt Sport has been showing us how much with its video vita of 2019.

The sports channel compiled some of the best things they captured on camera throughout the year and unleashed it on their social networks.

Of course, Celtic made the cut and more specifically, a Celtic fan made it!

The BT Sports video shows Celtic fans celebrating their late goal against Lazio at home in the first game of their double header this year in the Europa League.

When the BT cameras move around the stadium, they capture the moment when a Celtic fan falls down the rails and glides majestically on the track.

It was one of our favorite moments of the year! Jullien has scored from a corner in the last minutes and helped drive Celtic to the success of the Europa League group. It was a fantastic moment, made even better by this Celtic fan.