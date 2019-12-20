Celtic Hike Prices for Europa League Tie

Loading...

CELTIC today released information for seasonal ticket holders about how much a ticket to see Celtic vs Copenhagen will cost at Parkhead.

Surprisingly, the club is charging more than they charged in the last 32 previous games against Zenit and Valencia.

In the last two seasons, the holder of a standard season ticket for adults had a cost of £ 35 to see his team. At that time there was a fuss about how much the club charged for those games, specifically the Zenit draw as reported by the Scotsman at that time.

A ticket for the holder of a standard season ticket this year against Copenhagen will cost £ 37 and £ 20 for children. At first glance, it is only an increase of £ 2, BUT when the price is already quite high, it is a slap.

Considering the amount of money that fans invest in the club and the caliber of the opponent, £ 30- £ 32 would have been enough. Greed surpasses some in Celtic Park.

As usual, we will get the Brigade "don't pay it then", but for loyal Celtic fans, it is rarely an option and the club knows it.