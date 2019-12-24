Celebrities wear their brightest sequins for the holidays

Loading...

December 24, 2019 | 9:34 am

During the holidays, everything that shines is good. Ask stars like Emilia Clarke, Taylor Swift and Jessica Alba, who know that the fastest way to look festive in an instant is to throw something with sequins.

Beyoncé at David Koma at the Jay-Z Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Kelly Marie Tran in Jason Wu at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Emilia Clarke at Valentino at the premiere of "Last Christmas"

Dakota Johnson at Saint Laurent at the Hollywood Film Awards

Greta Gerwig at Temperley London at the IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards

Kacey Musgraves at Valentino at the CMA Awards

Taylor Swift wearing a Joseph Cassell dress and Andre No. 1 boots at the iHeartRadio Zingle J100 Ball

Yara Shahidi in Chanel at the Métiers parade d & # 39; Art of the brand

Daisy Ridley at David Koma at an event for fans of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Tokyo

Jessica Alba at Ralph & Russo Couture at the Baby2Baby Gala

Laura Dern at Ralph Lauren Collection at the premiere of "Little Women"

Naomi Scott at Miu Miu at the Evening Standard Theater Awards

Rita Ora at Cong Tri at the Centrepoint 50th Anniversary Gala

Julianne Moore at Celine at the WSJ Innovator Awards

Jameela Jamil at Balmain at the Glamor Women of the Year Awards

Ruth Wilson at the Michael Kors Collection at the Evening Standard Theater Awards

