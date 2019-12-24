Celebrities wear their brightest sequins for the holidays

December 24, 2019 | 9:34 am
During the holidays, everything that shines is good. Ask stars like Emilia Clarke, Taylor Swift and Jessica Alba, who know that the fastest way to look festive in an instant is to throw something with sequins.
fake images
Beyoncé at David Koma at the Jay-Z Shawn Carter Foundation Gala
Kelly Marie Tran in Jason Wu at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
fake images
Emilia Clarke at Valentino at the premiere of "Last Christmas"
Getty Images for Universal Pictu
Dakota Johnson at Saint Laurent at the Hollywood Film Awards
Getty Images for HFA
Greta Gerwig at Temperley London at the IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards
Getty Images for IFP
Kacey Musgraves at Valentino at the CMA Awards
fake images
Taylor Swift wearing a Joseph Cassell dress and Andre No. 1 boots at the iHeartRadio Zingle J100 Ball
Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Yara Shahidi in Chanel at the Métiers parade d & # 39; Art of the brand
Corbis through Getty Images
Daisy Ridley at David Koma at an event for fans of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Tokyo
Getty Images for Disney
Jessica Alba at Ralph & Russo Couture at the Baby2Baby Gala
fake images
Laura Dern at Ralph Lauren Collection at the premiere of "Little Women"
fake images
Naomi Scott at Miu Miu at the Evening Standard Theater Awards
WireImage
Rita Ora at Cong Tri at the Centrepoint 50th Anniversary Gala
Dave Benett / Getty Images for Cen
Julianne Moore at Celine at the WSJ Innovator Awards
Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I
Jameela Jamil at Balmain at the Glamor Women of the Year Awards
Getty Images for Glamor
Ruth Wilson at the Michael Kors Collection at the Evening Standard Theater Awards
fake images