Celebrities show their family Christmas cards

December 25, 2019 | 9:15 am

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry presented a Christmas card with baby Archie in the front and center. They are not the only celebrities who proudly show how their family has grown through the card.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their children opted to keep their holiday card simple this year. They wore gray sweatshirts and posed on their stairs.

Lauren Conrad and William Tell added baby Charlie Wolf to the family's Christmas card this year.

Kendra Wilkinson's card showed how much her children Hank Jr. and Alijah have become miniature versions of mom.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos chose some hilarious shots from their People & # 39; s Most Beautiful session for their card this year.

Denise Richards debuted her first Christmas card with her husband Aaron Phypers, along with her teenage daughters Sam and Lola (with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen) and her youngest daughter Eloise.

Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah somehow got their son, DJ, to pose perfectly for his card.

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollens were tied in their Simply To Impress card.

Kyle Richards and his family were dressed in green.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott cornered their five children for their card.

Leann Rimes and Eddie Cibrian posed with their children, Jake and Mason (with former Brandi Glanville).

