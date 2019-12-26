Celebrate the New Year responsibly, agencies say – The Reporter

Loading...

Celebrating the new year with alcohol?

Plan not to drink and drive, or you could spend the first days of 2020 behind bars or something worse.

Make smart decisions, urge the State Traffic Safety Office and plan your travel options in advance. Designate a sober driver, organize a shared trip or choose public transportation to get where you need to go.

"Driving with problems is a 100% avoidable option with the help of a sober driver or public transportation," OTS director Barbara Rooney said in a press release. "Whether you're away from home or celebrating this holiday season, we urge you to be responsible and choose a safe way to get home."

If you are the host of the party, officials suggest serving some non-alcoholic beverages, keeping an eye on them and helping to ensure they arrive home safely. Maybe offer a ride or let them spend the night.

Meanwhile, the police are expected to be active on the roads in the area in search of disabled drivers.

A $ 20,000 grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) will help the agency provide sober trips to new and existing Lyft users. Travel credits of $ 10 may be New Year's Eve between 5 p.m. and 2 a.m. in the Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento and San Diego areas.

Credit codes will be launched on Facebook and Instagram with messages that empower people to return home with a sober driver.

AAA also aims to keep motorists safe this holiday season.

In Solano and Yolo counties, AAA will offer safe transportation services for members and non-members.

The program runs from 6 p.m. New Year's Eve at 6 a.m. New Year's Day.

Call (800) 222-4357 or (800-AAA-HELP) for more details.