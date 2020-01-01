Cavs trainer loves Delly's look, the Exum combo on the bench

Loading...

Exum also participated in a highlight game alongside promising Cavs rookie Kevin Porter Jr (13 points), while Exum threw a well-placed lane pass for Porter to finish.

The Cavaliers are invested in the start-up of young guards Darius Garland (12 points) and Collin Sexton (22 points), but they also count on solid minutes from their bench which includes Porter Jr, Exum as well as veteran winners of titles like Dellavedova and Larry Nance Jr.

Beilein called the end of the second quarter "embarrassing" but liked what he saw from Dellavedova and Exum.

"Our bench is playing very well and we are trying to get used to each other and find the best way to play together," said Beilein after the match.

"With the Australian backcourt (Dellavedova and Exum), they did a good job for us in the second half but we just buried ourselves with what we did in the first half.

"We went down 16, it was the end of the match."

The Cavaliers are now 10-23 this season.

Exum wears the number one jersey in Cleveland as their favorite number 11 is retired in honor of the 14-year career of double star center Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers hit another retarder on Wednesday by losing to another potential opponent in the jump-off.

The Sixers lost their third straight game in a Pacers 115-97 win at Indianapolis despite the fact that star point guard Malcolm Brogdon only played seven minutes due to back problems and without star goaltender Victor Oladipo who did not # 39; has not yet played this season due to injury.

Sixers star center Joel Embiid was absent with a sore left knee while Simmons had 18 points and 10 rebounds after playing despite missing training the day before due to illness .

Sixers goalkeeper Josh Richardson led the team with 20 points and said the players are lacking in responsibility at the moment.

"I don't think there is enough responsibility in our locker room right now, honestly," said Richardson.

"I think we've had new guys, who don't want to walk on their toes, including myself. I feel like we're going to be playing, and we're not competing as much.

"We have had matches and it has been great. But when things are not going well, we have to hold each other accountable. I think this is where a lot of our problems start."

Patty Mills had 18 points like her San Antonio Spurs 117-113 in San Antonio.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

