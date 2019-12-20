‘Cats’ review: Feed your head – if you dare – with fake cat frenzy – national

Loading...

Movies like "Cats" are rare: cinema so outside, so indescribable, far beyond what you expected it to be a challenge to review.

As a child, I saw Cats on his original Canadian stage in the mid-1980s. To be completely transparent, I've seen it twice. Back then it was new, fresh and captivating; The makeup and costumes were excellent. The songs were catchy, even deafening.

It is sad to report that the film iteration has nothing to do with the original stage musical. Perhaps destined to become a cult hit (like Showgirls or Rocky Horror Picture Show before), Cats is an exercise in unbelief and unbelief.

So bad, what?

To be fair, die-hard fans of cats will probably enjoy this repetition far more than amateurs, but for someone unfamiliar with the musical and its loose action, it's a lot to look at.

Based on the poetry of T.S. Eliot, Cats is a series of vignettes about different cats in the city, each with its own background story and personality. I'm not sure what happened during the transition from stage to screen, but this end product is as amateurish as a primary school piece and just as slow.

It is boring?

Somehow, Cats manages to be boring and shocking at the same time. It is a feat that is difficult to accomplish in films. In a minute of yawning and looking at the watch, James Corden or Idris Elba suddenly prances on the screen in full cat costume, your jaw drops and you forget all the time. It was almost two hours of this fluctuation. At some point I realized that my mouth was open for a good 20 minutes.

What is so shocking about this film?

It is neither the trample nor the quiet action or singing – it is the pure spectacle of everything. Every scene is a new level of awkwardness, especially when it comes to Judi Dench and Ian McKellan actors. It's a real mystery how one of them ended up here and when you see them fake their paws or make a human hiss, they're sorry.

Not to mention the strange set pieces and bizarre visual effects that make the film look like a drug tour. One reviewer jokingly suggested seeing cats on hallucinogens, but that would be like looking at the dye through a kaleidoscope: way too much.

About these costumes …

All things you have seen and heard are true. The costumes are worrying, all genitals have been erased (thank goodness), the actors' movements seem unnatural and jerky, and director Tom Hooper seems to have insisted that human cats behave like real cats. So there are many uncomfortable moments when human cats sting your nose, but it looks like they are getting into a full French kiss. Imagine that with Dench and let's go.

Rumor has it that Hooper just finished this film last week and it shows it. There are strange CGI effects and in many scenes it looks like the cats are floating – their feet (yes FEET, no paws) do not touch the floor. There are countless technical defects that are very distracting. Even at times when you want to enjoy the music, you can't do this because the moving tail or ears will draw your attention.

Is the music okay?

You think so, but unfortunately it also falls flat. Taylor Swift is in the film for five minutes for her mind-blowing number, and even Jennifer Hudson's memory is hypersensitive and doesn't have the same punch. In the musical, singers stood on the stage and delivered; actors with a stationary camera are awkward here and there. It is boring.

It only comes to life when the actors start dancing as an ensemble, but even that seems stiff and wooden. This is an example of too much CGI. A comment I noticed on the way out of the theater: "I really didn't like these cocks."

So what does it look like?

The objectively short duration of the film is the rescue grace for cats. After just under two hours there is enough time to deal with the incomplete effects, the irritating cinematography, the nonsensical action, the stilted performances and the feeling that something went horribly, terribly wrong during production.

The cats run out of life in just 20 minutes, and the only way for new life is in the revue theaters or as an example of how not to transfer the stage to the screen.

‘Cats’ is now playing in cinemas across Canada.

