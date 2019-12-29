"Cats" box office is expected to lose over $ 70 million

Loading...

It's easy to say that when it comes to the Cats film's bad till receipts, writing on the litter box wall has been going on since the first teaser trailer fell. Of course, such a retrospective analysis would be unfair, but considering Universal's decision to end the film's Oscar campaign and the cast's seemingly collective decision to distance itself, it's easy to understand why so many people are from the initial previews of the film were put off. It's also helpful to explain exactly why director Tom Hooper's film went so badly at the box office.

According to a Deadline report, the Cats movie will lose even more money than previously thought:

(The film) must lose at least $ 71 million – that is, if the picture reaches a global box office result of $ 100 million, which means $ 40 million domestically and $ 60 million abroad. This is based on production costs of $ 90 million net – the image was taken on Soundstages in London – and estimated global P&A spending of $ 115 million.

Not surprisingly, Universal did not endorse or comment on these numbers. Not that the studio that is responsible for funding and distributing such a film wants to say anything else. Because, as Deadline reporting suggests, it will be worse if Cats has made the leap to home publication. Overall, analysts expect the film to bring a total of $ 155 million to the domestic market, but only after Universal's planned (and total) promotions and advertising budget balloons of $ 226 million.

