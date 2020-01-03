Catch up on the first news of 2020 with these cartoons

Loading...

People from all over the world celebrated the new year and the new decade this week (depending on who you ask).

Without losing the pace, 2020 brought many important news to start the year.

Fires in Australia have killed at least 19 and dozens more are missing. More than 1,400 houses have been lost.

The fires began in October and have only continued to worsen, with fires found throughout the county.

Authorities say this is the worst fire season in the history of Australia, and many point the finger at climate change.

Some stories, the political trial procedures in particular, moved from last year.

While celebrating the new year, many wondered what would be of this main story of recent months.

This year is also an election year, which makes others look forward and reflect on what the races have in the store.

The tradition of making resolutions continued strongly. Some wondered what kind of resolutions the country should take.

The media began publishing their lists of the "top 10" last year.

