Casper's charges for water and sewage face rate hikes

Loading...

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – Residents of Casper should expect an increase in the city's water and sewer rates starting in 2020.

The municipal council approved adjustments to these rates at its meeting on Tuesday, December 17.

Retail water service rates will increase by 2% from 2020 and an additional 3% in 2021.

The article continues below …

The city says the average residential customer uses 11,500 gallons of water a month in Casper.

Before the rate increases, the minimum retail price for water is $ 8.05 with a minimum usage volume of 1,500 gallons. The minimum usage volume will remain unchanged, but the minimum price will drop to $ 8.21 in 2020 and $ 8.46 in 2021.

The charge for each 1,000 gallons above the minimum is currently $ 3.78. This will increase to $ 3.86 in 2020 and $ 3.98 in 2021.

The city says these changes would represent an increase of about $ 0.92 in the average monthly customer bill in 2020 and an increase of $ 1.40 in 2021.

Retail sewer service rates will increase by 6% in 2020 and an additional 6% in 2021.

Sewer service charges take effect after the minimum usage volume of 2,000 gallons per month is reached. This amount will remain unchanged.

Minimum fees will drop from $ 8.69 per month to $ 9.21 per month in 2020 and to $ 9.76 per month in 2021.

The volume rate for each additional 1,000 gallons would drop from $ 3.53 to $ 3.74 in 2020. This would drop to $ 3.97 per thousand gallons in 2021.

Wholesale water rates and out-of-town retail water rates will also increase from January.

Wholesale rates will drop from $ 2.13 per thousand gallons to $ 2.34 per thousand gallons in 2020 and to $ 2.55 in 2021.

Out-of-town retail water rates will keep their minimum usage volume of 1,500 gallons per month. The charge once this minimum volume is reached will increase from $ 9.98 to $ 10.30 in 2020 and $ 10.54 in 2021.

The royalty per 1000 gallons above the minimum volume will drop from $ 5.08 to $ 5.34 in 2020 and to $ 5.50 in 2021.

All the details on the rate changes are available in the municipal council's working file.