Casper woman recommended for crime forgery charge

Jacquelyn Harris (courtesy of Casper Police Service)

CASPER, Wyo. – A woman was arrested and sentenced to recommended charges, including a false crime.

Jacquelyn Harris, 32, was transferred to the Natrona County Detention Center following an investigation by the Casper Police Department, according to a police statement.

PD Casper says the investigation started on Christmas Eve 2019; when they answered a fraud call. Officials said three checks were stolen from a local Casper company and a former employee was suspected. Police believe the ex-employee forged the signature of the business owner and used the check to buy alcohol at a local business.

On the same day the report was received, Casper PD officers arrested the ex-employee on a recommended burglary charge for felony, three felony charges for forgery and three felony charges for possession of property. counterfeit writings, according to a statement from Casper PD.

"This was incredible professional police work by our officers," said police sergeant Casper Seth Wheeler. “We certainly congratulate the local companies involved who worked transparently and quickly with us throughout this investigation. This case is also a reminder for everyone to regularly check your bank statements and keep financial documents in a safe place at all times. "

"It was a direct result of the vigilant and swift actions of all those involved – law enforcement, local businesses and the victim – that money was not spent. robbed and the suspect was arrested within hours of the incident being reported, "said a written statement from police officials on Thursday.

All persons named or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted by a court. The charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County Attorney's office.