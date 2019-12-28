Casper Ware's late burst fails as Perth Wildcats hold Sydney Kings

Loading...

Wildcats swingman Terrico White was the third player to record his season high, catching fire in the third quarter for 14 of his 24 points.

Kings star Andrew Bogut was aggressive with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

But that was not enough to prevent the leaders of the standings from losing to their closest rivals and the defending champions for the second consecutive time.

Kings coach Will Weaver tries to lift his players during a timeout.

With only 10 rounds of the regular season remaining, the result ensures that the race for the Prime Minister remains alive and well.

The Kings were dealt a blow early after revelations from import swingman Didi Louzada would be missed for up to three weeks with a calf injury.

The home team could certainly have finished their defense, with Cotton shooting 11 points in a very hot opening period.

Bogut produced the highlight for the local crowd with a dunk hovering over Perth's fat man Dario Hunt after a branded pick-and-roll with Ware.

The catchy play was symbolic of an aggressive half of the reigning MVP, who converted his first four hits on the way to a six-point halftime lead.

But that advantage quickly dissipated in the third when the Whites turned out to be unstoppable, scoring 14 of the Wildcats' first 20 points of the quarter.

The Kings, who are also without injured duo Kevin Lisch and Craig Moller, were kept just 15 points for the period.

Kings coach Will Weaver stressed his team's inability to keep Perth out of the attacking glass after half time, as well as their lack of physique.

“ There is a level of physics to which we have to aspire that Perth brings and that they used in the second half to really affect the game and get in position to lead the stretch and make us make choices difficult & # 39; & # 39;, he said. told me.

