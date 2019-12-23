Casper Students Help Community Through “Season of Giving” Efforts (PHOTOS)

Loading...

(NCSD)

CASPER, Wyo. – Each year, students in each class of Verda James Elementary School complete stewardship projects for the benefit of the community throughout their "giving season".

Students in each year choose a stewardship project to find ways to support local organizations or other members of the community.

"We all had to earn at least $ 5 from doing housework or something at home, then we took that money to the mall to choose gifts for kids who might not have any gifts "said Amy, a third-grade student. "It really did me good to help someone."

The article continues below …

(NCSD)

Another third year student provided an example of what these tasks might look like in the school district news release on Monday, December 23.

"I cleaned the kitchen to earn my 5 dollars and we got gifts for people who don't get them all the time and that made me feel happy and give", said Skafte.

First grade students worked to help homeless children.

"Our project was to give to other homeless children and help by giving them hot stuff and stuff to eat and stuff they need is important and it was nice to give things to other people, "said Jackson.

First-year teacher Ms. Bell said the students were keen to help their fellow casperites.

"When we discussed with students the destination of their donations for service projects, students and homeless families in our community, they were very grateful for what they had and they wanted to do something for help, "she said. "The kids support it because they realize it helps other students, maybe even the same age, who need it and want to do something to help."

(NCSD)

Kindergartens have worked to support Seton House.

"Kindergarten chose Seton House about ten years ago and since then we have been collecting books, school supplies and other similar items to donate," said Harris. “Students and parent volunteers come together to wrap the gifts and we really love giving back to our community. There is so much joy and pride in the faces of children that we talk about what they do and the importance of giving. "

Second year students supported the Wyoming Food for Thought project.

"We went to Wyoming Food For Thought to unpack boxes and a truck to help prepare the bags of food for the holidays," said Pexton. "The students were so excited to be able to be part of something so big and they made the connection to be able to help someone, even other students in our school."

At least a second grader accepted.

"Food for Thought was super fun because we were able to help people and unloading the truck was my favorite part," said Jude.

Fourth graders worked to support the furry members of the community.

"My favorite part was that we were able to donate and find out about groups you can help like the Humane Society and how they care for animals," said Cooper.

Fourth grade teacher Ms. Christopherson explained what her students had accomplished.

"The students brought in things like dog food, cat food, pet toys and other items that the Humane Society uses everyday," she said. "The Humane Society asked a rep to pick up the items and spent about 30 minutes of their time talking to students and answering all their questions about animals and the Humane Society."

"It was really instructive for our students to learn so much. Most of the students have been here since kindergarten, so they have done the stewardship project every year and they are really looking forward to seeing it and being able to go into the community and give back. "

(NCSD)

Fifth grade teacher Ms. Chaput said their class discussions focused on the importance of giving.

"As a class, we talked a lot about different things for which we are thankful and it started with big things like electronics and other things, but then we turned the conversation to things that we use every day and take for granted like soap, water, toothbrush, etc. , "she said." We explained that not everyone had them and if we are lucky enough to have them, we should help those who need them. The kids were so into it and kept on say things like "I hope a little girl likes this coloring book" or "I hope a little boy likes these clothes". "

“The students all came together to give back to their community. They were so proud of themselves and I was so proud of them to remember the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of giving it to those who need it. "