Casper police officer helps rescue unconscious person and administers CPR

CASPER, Wyo. – A Casper police officer responded to a report from an unconscious adult man on Sunday, December 29.

"Yesterday, Constable Amanda Cook, standing at approximately 5’2, was the first responder to the scene of a report regarding an unconscious adult man," Casper police department said on Monday. "Agent Cook alone moved the man over 6 feet, nearly 200 pounds, from his bed to the floor where she started CPR."

"She continued these vital resuscitation measures until the arrival and relief of emergency medical personnel."

The individual's pulse returned before he was taken to the hospital where the police say he is being treated.

"Quick thinking and Officer Cook's commitment to serving have undoubtedly helped save a life," said Casper PD.