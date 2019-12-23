Casper PD incident report log (12/22/19 – 12/23/19)

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department incident summary report is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For reasons of confidentiality, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included or some calls may not contain certain information.

The DPC incident summary report contains information about the time, approximate location and nature of a police call; when the call was first received. The signaled nature of the call does not necessarily represent the actual situation upon the arrival of the security forces.

A call is not indicative of an arrest or criminal activity. Only that a call was made to this location.

The information is provided by the Casper Police Department at the request of Oil City.

Anyone cited or arrested during an appeal to law enforcement is presumed innocent until convicted by a court. The charges resulting from these arrests may be the subject of official filings with the competent office.

Sunday – 12/22

TimeLocationCall Type9: 41 AM 5200 block from Cheney Loop911-Welfare11: 05 AM 400 block from Westshore Rd911-Welfare1: 39 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & Carriage911-Welfare5: 09 PM 3200 block from Saratoga Rd911-Welfare5: 57 PM 1000 block from N Jackson St911-Welfare6: 39 PM 4200 block of Cy Ave911-Welfare7: 39 PM 5000 block of E 2nd St911-Welfare8: 36 PM 2900 block of Navarre Rd911-Welfare7: 23 PM N Poplar St & WF StAccident Pi10: 01 AM 400 block of S Center StAlarm Security5: 22 PM 2200 block of Cy AveAlarm Security8: 34 AM 2900 block of Prairie LnAnimal Problem9: 48 AM 1900 block of Grass Creek RdAnimal Problem3: 50 PM 1000 block of S Nebraska AveAnimal Problem5: 18 PM 900 block of E 22nd Problem StAnimal11: 47 PM Bloc 4300 de S Poplar StAssault-Firearm3: 08 PM E 2nd St & S Beverly StAttempt-Locate4: 26 PM W Collins Dr & S David StAttempt-Locate6: 10 PM E 12th St & S Mckinley StAttempt-Locate9: 00 AM 1300 block from S Locust StBurglary Auto8: 04 AM 300 block from Se Wyoming BlvdCitizen Assist1: 20 PM 2100 block from Essex Ave Citizen Assist2: 22 h 200 block from N David StCitizen Assist4: 32 PM 700 block from Badger AveCitizen Assist12: 26 PM E 2nd St & Scotthill RdCitizen Comp7: 47 AM 400 block from Westshore RdDisturbance2: 30 PM 0 block from Yucca CirDisturbance5: 37 PM 1100 block of N Beech StDrugs5: 40 PM 4800 block of Vista WayFamily Fight2: 13 PM 2405 Cy AveHit And Run6: 31 PM Badger Ave & Lincoln AveHit And Run2: 34 PM 200 block of N David StInformation12: 33 PM 2500 block of S Jefferson StProperty Damage1: 42 PM 2300 block of E 18th St 700712Property Damage5: 54 PM E 26th St & S Mckinley StProperty Damage8: 28 PM 2500 block of S Jefferson StProperty Damage9: 21 PM E 26th St & S Mckinley StProperty Damage5: 43 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & S PoplarReddi6: 23 PM S Mckinley St & Se WyomingReddi9: 56 PM block 5300 of Cy AveReddi11: 57 PM E 12th St & S Beverly StReddi4: 50 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StShoplifting5: 30 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StShoplifting7: 49 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StShoplifting2: 26 PM 300 block of S Mckinle y StShots Fired7: 43 PM 2100 block of E 12th StShots Fired7: 49 PM 2100 block of E 12th StShots Fired8: 50 PM E 26th St & Lennox AveShots Fired8: 46 AM E 18th St & Kingsbury DrStray Animal10: 04 AM 5900 block of S Walnut StStray Animal1: 17 PM E 8th St & Shannon DrStray Animal1: 58 PM 300 block of N Forest DrStray Animal2: 53 PM 3000 block of Circle Drive NorthStray Animal12: 07 PM 3900 block of E 12th StStructure Fire12: 06 PM 1400 block of Manor DrSuspicious10: 15 PM E 8th St & S Mckinley StSuspicious4: 34 PM 1100 block of Bruce LnTheft-Motorcycl11: 50 AM 1300 block of E 7th StThreatening6: 10 PM 1600 block of E 12th StTobacco Ordinan5: 28 PM Arroyo Dr & Sw Wyoming BlvTraffic Hazard10 : 08 AM W 2nd St & S Ash StTraffic Stop10: 22 AM EB St & N Center StTraffic Stop11: 05 AM E 2nd St & Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop11: 07 AM EK St & N Elma StTraffic Stop12: 38 PM S Poplar St & W Collins DrTraffic Stop3: 41 PM E 12th St & S Melrose StTraffic Stop5: 56 PM S Beverly St & E 12th StTraffic Stop7: 18 PM S Poplar St & W Collins DrTraff ic Stop7: 31 PM E 1st St & N Durbin StTraffic Stop8: 01 PM E 12th St & Country Club RTraffic Stop8: 09 PM 2100 block of E 12th StTraffic Stop8: 14 PM E 2nd St & S PennsylvaniaTraffic Stop8: 26 PM Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop9: 04 PM E 25th St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop9: 27 PM E 12th St & S Washington STraffic Stop9: 40 PM 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdTraffic Stop9: 44 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Eagle DrTraffic Stop9: 59 PM E 2nd St & S Wolcott StTraffic Stop10: 23 PM S Center St & Casper MountTraffic Stop10: 37 PM Cy Ave & S Elm StTraffic Stop11: 28 PM S Beverly St & E 4th StTraffic Stop11: 42 PM S Coffman Ave & Sw WyomingTraffic Stop8: 28 PM 100 blocks from EB StTrespassing11: 04 AM 700 blocks from S Beverly StInconscience3: 52 PM 3300 blocks from Navarre RdVehicle Aband.10: 14 PM 1100 blocks from S Walnut StVehicle Theft2: 21 PM 1200 blocks from S Boxelder StVicious Animal11: 28 AM 700 blocks from S Beverly StWanted Person12: 12 PM 1100 block from N Durbin StWanted Perso n1: 40 PM 2300 block from E 18th St 700712Wanted Person 3:17 p.m. 1100 block from N Beech StWanted Person8: 41 PM 100 block from EB StWanted Person9: 47 PM 0 block from Se Wyoming BlvdWanted Person10: 40 PM 900 block from S Poplar StWanted Person2: 25 PM 1100 block from S Elm StWelfare Check7: 12 h 200 block from EH St Unit 1Welfare Check8: 38 PM 2900 block from Pheasant DrWelfare Check

Monday – 12/23

TimeLocationCall Type5: 02 AM 1200 block from E 1st St911-Welfare6: 01 AM N Washington St & EK St911-Welfare6: 16 AM 1700 block from Brigham Young Ave911-Welfare6: 46 AM 2900 block from Villa Del Rey Dr911-Welfare2: 30 AM 800 block from N Poplar StCitizen Assist1: 27 AM 1000 block from CardiffDrugs12: 52 AM 700 block from Landmark DrLoud Music6: 28 AM E 15th St & Se Wyoming BlvReddi1: 48 AM 2400 block from Cy AveSuspicious2: 26 AM 1300 block from EA StSuspicious1: 11 p.m. Fremont Ave & Cy AveTraffic Stop1: 39 AM W Yellowstone Hwy & Sw WyoTraffic Stop2: 17 AM E 2nd St & S Huber DrTraffic Stop5: 03 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop5: 23 AM E 2nd St & S Forest DrTraffic Forest Stop5: 30 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop5: 44 AM S Forest Dr & Trigood DrTraffic Stop6: 03 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop6: 41 AM W 1st St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop6: 56 AM Casper Mountain Rd & Se WyTraffic Stop3: 10 AM 1200 block from N Wolcott StWanted Person