Casper PD incident report log (12/17/19 – 12/19/17)

Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Police Department incident summary report is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers.

For reasons of confidentiality, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included or some calls may not contain certain information.

The DPC incident summary report contains information about the time, approximate location and nature of a police call; when the call was first received. The signaled nature of the call does not necessarily represent the actual situation upon the arrival of the security forces.

The article continues below …

A call is not indicative of an arrest or criminal activity. Only that a call was made to this location.

The information is provided by the Casper Police Department at the request of Oil City.

Anyone cited or arrested during an appeal to law enforcement is presumed innocent until convicted by a court. The charges resulting from these arrests may be the subject of official filings with the competent office.

Tuesday – 12/17

TimeLocationCall Type10: 29 AM W 15th St & S Poplar St911-Welfare12: 10 PM 1800 block from Jim Bridger Ave911-Welfare1: 08 PM 4200 block from Cy Ave911-Welfare2: 54 PM 600 block from W 14th St911-Welfare5: 54 PM 1100 Waterford block911-Welfare6: 16 PM 1400 Wilkins block Cir911-Welfare9: 26 PM 4100 Dartford block Ct911-Welfare11: 55 AM 1500 S block Wilson StAccident Pd1: 43 PM 300 WBC StAccident block Pd6: 24 PM N Center St & E 1st StAccident Pd9: 09 PM E 15th St & Kingsbury DrAccident Pi5: 29 PM 600 block of Cy AveAgency Assist6: 05 PM 1400 block of Wilkins CirAgency Assist10: 09 AM 3600 block of E 22nd StAlarm Security10: 46 AM 3000 block of cotton Creek PlAlarm Security8: 56 PM 200 block from S Center StAlarm Security9: 46 PM 300 block from EE StAlarm Security9: 34 AM 1400 block from E 2nd StAnimal Bite4: 32 PM 800 block from N Lincoln StAnimal Bite11: 29 AM 900 block from St John Problem StAnimal1: 52 PM 300 bloc d & # 39; AzaleaAnimal Problem2: 08 PM E 8th St & S Melrose StAnimal Problem2: 19 PM 1900 b lock of EA StAnimal Problem12: 35 PM 1400 block of WaterfordAssault11: 55 AM 600 block of E 2nd StAttempt-Locate2: 33 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StAttempt-Locate6: 35 PM 700 block of N Center StAttempt-Locate6: 48 PM E 2nd St & S Kimball StAttempt-Locate9: 10 PM 1800 block from E 4th StBurglary Auto2: 20 PM 500 block from S Mckinley StBurglary Res3: 05 PM 400 block from S Jefferson StCivil Standby11: 11 AM 800 block from N Poplar StDefraud Inn8: 13 PM 100 block from WK StDisturbance8: 35 PM 1100 block from N Wolcott St 1 3Disturbance9: 04 AM 700 block from Landmark Dr B 106Drugs11: 40 AM 1300 block from Venture WayEms Assist12: 21 PM 4000 block from S Poplar StFamily Fight12: 44 PM 4000 block from S Poplar StFamily Fight11: 19 AM 300 block from E Collins DrFraud1: 41 PM 200 block from E 12th StFraud10: 17 PM 800 block from Blackmore RdGas Leak9: 32 AM 1100 block from CheshireHit And Run10: 10 AM 4400 block from E 2nd StHit And Run7: 21 AM E 18th StParking Problem1: 05 PM 3000 block of Talon DrProperty Found8: 11 AM 4400 block of E 2nd StProperty Perdu7: 19 PM N / a 17th / poplar StProperty Lost3: 05 PM 1700 bloc de E Yellowstone HwyPublic Intox4: 08 PM W 13th St & Sw Wyoming BlvReddi6: 03 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & Casper MReddi7: 57 AM W 13th St & S Cherry StStray Animal8: 26 AM 700 block of Carriage LnStray Animal9: 14 AM W 19th St & S Cedar StStray Animal1: 11 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 21st SStray Animal2: 02 PM Cole Creek Rd & AlexanderStray Animal5: 21 PM 700 block of S Melrose StStray Animal7: 10 PM 700 block of Granite Peak DrStray Animal1: 01 PM E 17e St & S Fenway StSuspicious4: 18 PM 1000 block of S Chestnut StSuspicious6: 49 PM 1100 block of Oakcrest AveSuspicious1: 02 PM 3000 block CtThreatening1: 44 PM 900 blocks from S Beverly StTobacco Ordinan8: 30 AM EB St & N Center StTraffic Traffic12: 02 PM EF St & N Center StTraffic Traffic5: 19 PM Sw Wyoming Blvd & Cy AveTraffic Hazard8: 38 AM E 12th St & Se Wyoming BlvTraffic Stop8: 45 AM E 15th St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop10: 42 AM S Beverly St & E 4th StTraffic Stop12: 19 PM E Yellowstone Hwy & N BeveTraffic Stop12: 35 PM 300 block of N Lincoln StTraffic Stop1: 33 PM EJ St & N Center StTraffic Stop1: 33 PM 3300 block of Cy AveTraffic Stop3: 08 PM S Walsh Dr & Gannett StTraffic Stop3: 14 PM 3500 block of E 12th StTraffic Stop3: 45 PM E 2nd St & Bentley DrTraffic Stop5: 03 PM E 1st St & N Center StTraffic Stop5: 38 PM 900 block of Pronghorn StTraffic Stop7: 15 PM W 13th St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop7: 27 PM W 13th St & S Poplar StTraffic Stop8: 32 PM 2800 bloc de Cy AveTraffic Stop8: 56 PM Cy Ave & Fairgrounds RdTraffic Stop9: 13 PM W 13th St & S Spruce StTraffic Stop11: 42 PM E 12th St & S Conwell StTraffic Stop11: 59 PM W 9th St & S David StTraffic Stop9: 46 AM 400 block of NewportUnsecure Premis12: 30 PM 1500 block of S Melrose StVehicle Aband.2: 54 PM W 11th St & S Walnut StVehicle Aband.4 : 24 PM 532 N Beverly StVehicle Fire10: 12 AM 1700 block from Glendale AveWanted Person10: 53 AM 3600 block from American WayWanted Person2: 17 PM 800 block of Cy AveWanted Person9: 15 AM 2400 block of Grand see PlWeapon Offense11: 46 AM Goodstein Dr & Diamond DrWelfare Check12: 02 PM 4400 block of E 2nd StWelfare Check12: 27 PM 2800 block of Cy AveWelfare Check3: 02 PM 300 bloc de E 2nd StWelfare Check7: 59 PM 300 bloc de N Beech StWelfare Check8: 43 PM 500 block of E 14th StWelfare Check

Wednesday – 12/18

TimeLocationCall Type7: 18 AM 3000 block of Pratt Blvd911-Welfare8: 27 AM 900 block of Jane St911-Welfare9: 43 AM 300 block of N Ash St911-Welfare11: 29 AM 1600 block of Casper Mountain Rd911-Welfare1: 23 PM 300 block of N Jackson St911-Welfare2: 05 PM 1300 block of S Jackson St911-Welfare1: 57 PM 700 transport block Ln911-Welfare2: 18 PM 5800 block of E 2nd St911-Welfare2: 22 PM 100 block of N Nebraska Ave911-Welfare2: 23 PM Elkhorn Valley Dr & Azurit911-Welfare2: 44 PM 300 block of S Elk St911-Welfare2: 35 PM 3300 block of Chaparral Dr911-Welfare4: 22 PM 4300 block of Valley Rd911-Welfare4: 56 PM 1900 block of Laramie Ave911-Welfare5: 37 PM 1500 block of S Oak St911-Welfare6: 01 PM PM 600 block of Se Wyoming Blvd911-Welfare6: 08 PM 900 block of E 3rd St911-Welfare7: 34 PM 100 block of N Jackson St911-Welfare7: 58 PM 500 block of & # 39; EM St911-Welfare6: 35 AM E 12th St & S Mckinley StAccident Pd7: 35 AM E 13th St & S Mitchell StAccident Pd8: 05 AM 900 block of S Elm StAccident Pd8: 35 AM 1900 block of B rentwood DrAccident Pd10: 13 AM Landmark Dr & E 2nd StAccident Pd3: 27 PM E 15th St & S Beverly StAccident Pd5: 16 PM EH St & N Durbin StAccident Pd5: 33 PM N Poplar St & W 1st StAccident Pd6: 05 PM 4000 bloc de Cy AveAccident Pd9: 57 AM 2400 block from Grandview PlAgency Assist5: 17 PM 1400 block from Wilkins CirAgency Assist3: 29 AM 300 block from N Mckinley StAlarm Security11: 43 AM 3000 block from Cotton Creek PlAlarm Security5: 44 PM 400 block from N Elk StAlcohol Infraction6: 37 PM 900 block of E 2nd StAlcohol Offense7: 00 PM 1600 block of E 2nd StAlcohol Offense1: 54 PM 3600 block of American WayAnimal Bite2: 51 PM 3600 block of American WayAnimal Bite7: 39 PM Hope St & E 24th StAnimal Noise2 : 14 AM 7500 block of 6 Wn RdAnimal Problem10: 17 AM 1700 block of S Jackson StAnimal Problem11: 13 AM 5100 block of S David StAnimal Problem4: 33 PM 2500 block of E 15 StAssault10: 01 AM N Poplar St & English AveAttempt-Locate4 : 10 p.m. S Poplar St & Cy AveAttempt-Locate12: 45 AM E 2nd St & S Beech StCitizen Assist3 : 07 PM 1600 block k of E Yellowstone HwyCitizen Assist3: 20 AM 200 block of N Beech StCitizen Comp11: 24 PM 2000 block of S Mitchell StCitizen Comp12: 28 AM 300 block of N Center StDisturbance11: 13 AM 500 block of Granite Peak DrDisturbance8: 57 PM 700 block from Shannon DrDisturbance8: 50 PM 0 event block DrDisturbance11: 24 PM 2000 block from S Beverly StDrugs11: 08 PM 1800 block from Jim Bridger AveEms Assist9: 45 PM 2500 block from S Mckinley StExtra Patrol9: 08 PM 300 block from N Colorado AveFamily Fight1: 56 PM 2900 block from E 2nd StFire Assist4: 47 PM 2300 block from E 18th StFraud3: 18 PM 800 block from Werner CtFraud9: 15 AM Devonshire PlHit And Run11: 46 AM 3500 block from E 12th StHit And Run1: 29 PM E 20th St & Parkway DrHit And Run5: 14 PM 1300 block from Yorkshire AveHit And Run8: 48 AM 800 block from Payne AveInformation11: 29 AM 4200 block from Cy AveInformation3: 38 PM 800 block from St Mary StLoud Music10: 38 AM 4700 block from Antelope DrMissing Animal2: 16 AM 1400 block from Missouri AveParking Pr oblème3: 12 AM 2300 block of EY ellowstone HwyProperty Damage8: 05 PM 2500 block of S Mckinley StProperty Damage11: 17 AM 4200 block of Cy AveShoplifting2: 24 PM 4100 block of E 2nd StShoplifting6: 49 PM 4200 block of Cy AveShoplifting7: 19 AM 600 block of E 13th StSick Animal1: 00 PM 200 block of E 12th StSick Animal7: 23 PM 800 block of W Collins DrSick Animal6: 52 AM 1100 block of Oildale StStray Animal10: 33 AM 5100 block of Blackmore RdStray Animal12: 49 PM 2200 block of Cy AveStray Animal4: 42 PM 1500 block of Kelly DrStray Animal1: 44 PM 2200 block of S Washington StSuicide Tentative5: 09 AM E 2nd St & Thelma DrSuspicious6: 43 PM 1000 block of S Jackson StSuspicious11: 27 AM 0 block of MagnoliaTheft2: 30 PM 1400 bloc de WaterfordTobacco Ordinan4: 53 PM Carriage Ln & Se Wyoming BTraffic Hazard1: 38 AM College Dr & W 18th StTraffic Stop3: 27 AM 3800 block of E 2nd StTraffic Stop4: 48 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh DrTraffic Stop5: 16 AM W 13th St & S Boxelder StTraffic Stop5: 16 AM W 13th St & S Boxelde r StTraffic Stop5: 38 AM W Collins Dr & S Willow StTraffic Stop7: 56 AM E 12th St & S Fe nway StTraffic Stop9: 37 AM Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop10: 23 AM EE St & N Center StTraffic Stop11: 45 AM E 1st St & N Beech StTraffic Stop2: 40 PM E 6th St & S Mckinley StTraffic Stop2: 57 PM E 1st St & S Conwell StTraffic Stop3: 45 PM 5300 bloc de Cy AveTraffic Stop4: 37 PM Cy Ave & Bellaire DrTraffic Stop4: 58 PM 100 bloc de N Center StTraffic Stop5: 48 PM E 5th St & S Jefferson StTraffic Stop8: 50 PM E 2nd St & S Beverly StTraffic Stop9: 41 PM W Collins Dr & S Poplar StTraffic Stop9: 50 PM S Mckinley St & E 10th StTraffic Stop10 : 19 PM 1700 block from E Yellowstone HwyTraffic Stop10: 28 AM 700 block from N Mckinley StVehicle Aband.3: 04 PM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 15th SVehicle Aband.4: 14 PM 1100 block from S Wolcott StVehicle Theft8: 11 AM 600 block from Payne AveVicious Animal12: 11 PM 1100 block from N Durbin StVicious Animal5: 04 AM E 2nd St & S Walsh Wanted11: 29 AM 1200 block from S Cherry S tWelfare Check5: 06 PM Blackmore Rd & Landmark DrWelfare Check

Thursday – 12/19

TimeLocationCall Type1: 03 AM 100 block from Se Wyoming BlvdAlarm Security1: 47 AM 1800 block from Fremont AveAnimal Noise5: 06 AM 4000 block from Gannett StCitizen Assist2: 35 AM 4000 block from Gannett StCitizen Comp2: 20 AM S Mckinley St & E 16th StDead Animal12 : 11 AM 100 block from N Grant StEms Assist12: 38 AM 2000 block from Preserve CirLoud Music12: 30 AM 900 block from N Elma StLoud Music2: 32 AM 2400 block from Grandview PlLoud Music4: 34 AM 700 block from N Center StProperty Found2: 11 AM 3300 bloc d & # 39; Ox Cart CtSuspicious2: 54 AM 600 bloc d & # 39; Andrea LnSuspicious1: 10 AM Se Wyoming Blvd & E 12th STraffic Stop6: 27 AM W 1st St & N Poplar StTraffic Stop