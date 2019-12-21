Carrie Fisher's brother shares the latest note from the actress of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39;

Loading...

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains the main spoilers of the new movie, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

Carrie Fisher's generosity knew no limits, which is why her brother, Todd, told The Post: “She never liked the idea that Christmas was only for a short period of time. In his opinion, everyone should give gifts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. That way we can buy all the time without any fault. Shopping therapy was actually one of the best things for Carrie. It wasn't as good for the bills later, but it was almost soothing and relaxing for her. "

Every year, the actress would buy Todd "a really cool jacket. It all started when she had her own money, just after" Star Wars. "I have a closet full of memories … She gave me amazing gifts."

Todd had already bought a Christmas gift for Carrie when the actress boarded a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23, 2016, planning to celebrate with her family. But Carrie, 60, suffered a heart attack on the plane, went into a coma and died four days later.

"She collected paintings of ugly children," he explained, pointing to his brother's dark sense of humor. “I came across a very high quality oil painting of a very unattractive child. He was waiting for her, but she never got off the plane. So that painting now hangs on a wall, with the rest of his paintings. "

Christmas is not the same for the Fisher family now. One day after Carrie's death, her mother, movie legend Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke and died at age 84. His last words were: "I want to be with Carrie," Todd revealed in his 2018 book "My Girls."

Now, Todd and his wife, Catherine, are preparing the family complex in Las Vegas to celebrate the holidays without the two women he was so close to.

"I have my mother's Christmas tree all year in my house in Las Vegas," he says, about the tradition that Reynolds, the star of "Singin & # 39; in the Rain," began decades ago. "Carrie's tree is still open all year at home."

Although the two actresses have left three years ago, this year is especially moving with the release of the new movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Carrie, of course, earned her own fame with the movie franchise, starting again in 1977 when her character, Princess Leia, became an icon of pop culture. The last film, which hit theaters on Friday, concludes the entire "Star Wars" series. Carrie appears in him through previously filmed images.

Todd, 61, attended the Los Angeles premiere earlier this month and admits that he was excited to see his brother's scenes, especially because Leia dies in the movie.

"I cried," he added. "Carrie is the heart and soul of the story."

He also remembers the scenes of his sister from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" of 2017, where Leia is in a coma during part of the movie.

"They filmed those scenes of her in a coma before she was in a coma," Todd marveled. “Then I found myself (remembering her) in a coma in real life. And in that case, life had imitated art. "

Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa, right, and Daisy Ridley as King in a scene from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." AP

Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, 27, has resumed her role as Lieutenant Connix of "The Force Awakens" of 2015, in which she wore side buns in the style of Princess Leia. Four years ago, Billie walked the red carpet with her mother for the premiere of that movie.

This year, however, Billie was absent from the Los Angeles premiere of "The Rise of Skywalker." A day earlier, he posted a touching photo on Instagram of her and her mother hugging on the red carpet in 2015. But for the past several weeks, the young actress has been traveling through Southeast Asia.

When asked why Billie did not attend, Todd speculated that "it was difficult to sit there and watch (my) sister die again. (Billie) did not want to go through that. I think it is important for her to do her best. What is the use of coming here and falling apart in a crowd of people? Why would you submit to that?

(A representative of Billie declined to comment.)

Todd said he has really found comfort through the "Star Wars" movies.

"Many people asked me when they died," How do you deal with that? "" He recalled. "Part of that is the faith we all share, my mother, my sister and I, the idea that we will see each other again and are not far from you." They are simply in a different space or in a different dimension. There are many words you can join (that). The word "force", for example, is the word chosen by George Lucas ("creator of Star Wars"), but the word "faith" could be exchanged. Frankly, I find a lot of that comforting. "

He won't see his niece at Christmas, since Billie, who, according to Todd, is restoring his mother's house in Beverly Hills, is going on vacation with his father Bryan Lourd, a Hollywood agent.

"Bryan is his rock," Todd added about Billie's father.

Todd and his wife have plans for a party at home and continue with family traditions, including a particularly easy meal to relate.

“We always order baked ham with honey. My mother started us all on that, ”he said. Debbie "couldn't bake cookies, but she would hire a chef to bake cookies," Todd added, while Carrie "found it therapeutic to make banana fritters and souffles." This year, he will follow in his sister's footsteps using his beloved. mixer.

And, Todd said, Carrie left him one last gift.

A few days ago, I was checking one of Debbie's desk drawers, looking for memories to include in a pop-up museum of Carrie's "Star Wars" items at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

“Everything that mattered most to Debbie, in terms of personal letters, was there. I've been through that drawer several times, "he said. But this time, he found something" I've never seen before in my life. "

Among the papers was a page of dedication torn from a book by the English writer Adrian Tinniswood. It had the distinctive letter of Carrie on both sides.

"I know Carrie writes inside and out," Todd said. "It is unmistakable.

“Either it was something Carrie wrote a long time ago because she was making a story about death, or it simply materialized from beyond. I was writing as if I were dead and what it was like. "

He read it aloud to The Post: “‘ I'm dead. How are you? I will see you soon … I would call you and tell you how this is, but here there is no reception. "Then he says:" Cut. New scene, new configuration, new heavenly location. I finally got the part I've been rehearsing all my life. God gave me the paper. This is the end of the road I've been traveling all my life & # 39; ”.

"It just blew my mind," said Todd. "I thought," Wow, why am I finding this now? "

