Carmelo Anthony imagines that the shirt will be retired from The Knicks

Carmelo Anthony is at the point in his career where he's almost forced to think. He has to look back on past successes, failures and possible consequences, as all players did at the beginning of their careers – even if he insists that this season should not be his last.

Part of his career that he can never miss is his time at the Knicks. After orchestrating a deal from Denver to New York, Anthony was supposed to be the savior of the Knicks. The superstar who would bring the suppressed franchise back to its championship routes. The best thing he could achieve was a single trip to the second round of the playoffs, though this was just right, as it was the Knicks' first trip since the opening round since 2000.

Despite the lack of significant or sustained success, many in New York love Anthony for what he has brought to the franchise. Competitiveness, hope and a charm that has made him a favorite among many within the organization. It might be difficult to work with Anthony in basketball, but no one has ever spoken badly about his personality. He is one of the most personable people in the NBA. Is it loved enough to have his jersey hanging in the rafters of Madison Square Garden one day? Anthony says he imagines it.

“I took a look at the rafters today (during) the national anthem. You say you have to introduce yourself, so I imagined how it hangs up there. "

It is not the first time that Anthony is hoping that his shirt will be withdrawn from the Knicks, even though the reasons for retiring from his shirt are not particularly high. The team didn't do much with him, and on his own he was more than anything known as a goal scorer. He is in seventh place on the Knicks list. He didn't have the dominance of a LeBron James or Kevin Durant, but it's important to remember that jersey failures are deeper than team and individual successes. Ultimately, it's up to the team, and if enough people in the Knicks organization decide that one day they want to honor Anthony, they can do it.

Of all of Anthony's stops, it seems like he's going to retire his jersey somewhere then it'll be in New York. There's a chance it might happen in Denver, too, where he had the greatest success on the pitch, but when people think of Anthony, they see him in a Knicks jersey first.

