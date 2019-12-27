Carlisle On Why Dallas Avoids Kristap's Post-Ups: "It's a Bad Shot"

Loading...

Luka Doncic recovered from an ankle injury on Thursday evening and when the MVP candidate was down, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the San Antonio Spurs (102-98). With Doncic in tow, the Mavericks didn't need Kristaps Porzingis to form the center of the offensive, and as a result the big man had a quiet evening.

Porzingis scored 13 points and rolled in eight rebounds while shooting 4v15 from the field and 3v8 from three. His willingness to let it fly from the depths caught the wrath of the TNT studio crew at half-time when Charles Barkley, who was known throughout his career as a wrecking ball in color, was particularly blown out because porzingis didn't stuck on the floor.

After the game, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was asked why Porzingis is no longer posting. Basically, Carlisle replied that this is because of how the NBA developed.

Rick Carlisle: “A post-up is no longer a good deal. It's just not a good game. It's not a good game for a 7 foot 3 man. It is a situation of little value. "No, he doesn't agree with the TNT stations that Kristaps Porzingis has to post more. Mavs love how KP Spaces Boden.

– Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 27, 2019

As he did this, Carlisle explained that Porzingis is a historically good shooter in attempts over the break. So it makes little sense not to take advantage of that.

The numbers suggest that Porzingis at least better not write it down: As our buddy Jared Dubin emphasized, dropping him on the block is not a particularly efficient shot, but when he's involved in pick-and-rolls, Dallas beats opponents.

Carlisle is obviously right and it is also worth noting that in the rare cases where he does a post-up (career low 4.7 per 100 poss), he was less efficient than ever (0.795 PPP). So it's not only generally inefficient, but even more so at KP this season. https://t.co/lsu2vAmACL

– Yaya Dubin (@ JADubin5), December 27, 2019

Points per possession on KPs 25.2 P&R per 100 possessions: career height 1,122. I think the Mavs are doing the right thing.

– Yaya Dubin (@ JADubin5), December 27, 2019

There is certainly an argument that Porzingis should attract more attention – he shot a career high of 76.7 percent on Thursday from shots less than a meter away – but it's not the best idea to post offense exacerbate. The math supports this, it is not a Porzingis game and it is so much more effective elsewhere. Barkley is an old guy, and old guys tend to be big players who work near the edge, but the numbers just aren't on his side here.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) dallas mavericks (t) kristaps porzingis (t) nba christmas day games