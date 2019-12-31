Cardi B has the most streamed rap album by a woman in Spotify history

Loading...

Cardi B has had a historic run in recent years that has broken records and was the first woman to win the Grammy for the best rap album for Invasion Of Privacy. It's been almost two years since this album came out, but fans are still hearing it. Chart Data notes that the album has garnered 2.8 billion streams on Spotify since its release last year. It is the most streamed album by a rapper in Spotify history.

It was previously announced that Cardi was the most frequently streamed rapper at Spotify in the U.S. in 2019, and she replied to the message with the words, "Thankful and grateful! It's crazy because I didn't make too much music and didn't record a lot this year. Prepare for the new year and cook some good things for 2020. Hopefully you love it. Thanks for your support. I love you. actually I am Imma MOTHA! "

Apparently there is more new material from Cardi on the way, as she has indicated to her fans several times in the past few months.

