Capcom says that Resident Evil 3 will be more action-oriented than original

The Resident Evil 3 remake, which was formally unveiled in this year's PlayStation State of Play after a series of leaks, will, according to Famitsu's interview with the producers of the game, contain several changes from the 1999 classic.

According to a translation from Dual Shockers, producers Masao Kawada and Peter Fabiano said in the interview that Resident Evil 3 will be action-oriented compared to the original game, as reflected in the changes in the design of main character Jill Valentine. However, the development team understood that Jill is one of the most popular protagonists in the Resident Evil series, so they made sure that she made no significant changes to her image.

The Resident Evil 3 remake will also be more action-oriented compared to the Resident Evil 2 remake, the producers said. In addition, it will contain more changes from the original version compared to what Capcom did with Resident Evil 2. One of these changes, seen through the trailers and screenshots that have been released for the game so far, includes the upgrade of the tank operating style according to the modern shoulder perspective.

From the same interview, Siliconera reported that some of the changes will rearrange elements in the Resident Evil 3 story. In a performance by Capcom TV, producer Masachika Kawata revealed that Dario Rosso, a citizen who appears at the start of the original game, will play a much greater role in the remake and that the Hunter Beta, the evolution of the human reptilian creatures that appeared in the first Resident Evil, will return.

The Famitsu interview also showed that the development of Resident Evil 3 is almost finished. In an era where video game release delays are much more frequent, Kawada and Fabiano promised to launch the game on the announced release date of April 3, 2020. The final adjustments are in progress, which are approximately 90% complete.

The story of Resident Evil 3 is intertwined with that of Resident Evil 2, therefore the Resident Evil 2 demo has been updated with a Resident Evil 3 Easter egg with the dreaded Nemesis.

Resident Evil 3 also comes with Resident Evil: Resistance, a four-to-one multiplayer mode in which four survivors compete against one mastermind who can use zombies and set traps.

