Canberra Raiders identifies next batch of English Super League imports

He said the duo of Wigan strikers, Oliver Partington and Morgan Smithies, as well as Castleford's utility Jake Trueman were currently at the top of the list.

"There are a few players in England that I would like to catch," he told the Total Rugby League website.

"There are good young forwards and a young outside back that I love.

"Wigan has four or five very good young strikers.

"Oliver Partington is a good boy, Morgan Smithies is a good boy, the young Trueman … and St Helens has some very good strikers."

Mulholland said he could further improve his wish list after attending Magic Weekend in May when a Super League round is played in St James & # 39; Park.

"The Magic Weekend is fantastic because they put everything in front of you for a weekend," he said.

"It's a concept that we [NRL] copied. I think they did a great job with it."

Mulholland clearly has the British Midas recruiting twist after the English contingent from Canberra helped the Raiders emerge as one of the success stories of 2019.

Bateman became a cult hero in his first season in the NRL, but Mulholland thought Sutton was his discovery of 2019, even if he was not in the final series.

"Ryan has been fantastic. I think he has been the success of the year," he said.

"I was still expecting Bateman to be good, but Ryan, among the four Englishmen, was successful.

"He has crossed more milestones than we thought. He was not lucky not to be in this last series … [but] he suits the NRL style."

