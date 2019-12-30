Canadians want more action against climate change, but are concerned about “economic hardship”

Loading...

A majority of Canadians say the country needs to do more to address the pressing climate change threat, but many are skeptical that Canada can cut emissions significantly over the next decade, a new Ipsos poll suggests.

The survey, conducted as part of the annual Global News poll, found that 71 percent of Canadians believe the country must take the lead in the fight against climate change worldwide, and 76 believe the country has more to answer on this issue must do whole.

However, Canadians also seem to feel pessimistic in the fight against the climate. 58 percent of respondents believe that the solutions will cause economic difficulties, and 50 percent agree that Canada is unable to significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

The survey, which polled 1002 Canadians online from December 3 to 5, also found that 64 percent of respondents thought Canada should benefit from the global need for fossil fuels. Not surprisingly, respondents in Alberta are the most likely to agree with 79 percent, while Saskatchewan and Manitoba have strong support, with 73 percent each.

Forest fires, historic floods and melting ice in the Arctic are just a few of the immediate effects of climate change on the different regions of Canada.

Estimated annual temperature change for Canada in this century under a low-emission scenario (RCP2.6) and an emission-rich scenario (RCP8.5).

(Canada climate change)

And recent warnings to the United Nations and the 2019 Canada climate change report paint an even worse picture if government efforts to reduce emissions are not dramatically increased.

Steve Easterbrook, director of the University of Toronto's environmental school, said that if Canada took the climate crisis seriously, it would mean a move away from oil and gas exploration.

“This means that a large number of jobs will be lost. Of course people are concerned, ”said Easterbrook.

In November, the economy saw its largest monthly job loss since the financial crisis, losing more than 71,000 jobs. Alberta lost 18,000 of these jobs as unemployment in the province rose from 6.7 percent to 7.2 percent.

The Prime Ministers of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario have also been combative in the fight against the federal "carbon tax" and have often referred to it as the "job kill tax".

And if Canada is going to move to a greener economy, political leaders will have to work better to sell it, Easterbrook said.

"It will definitely be difficult, but people need to have a clear idea of ​​what is replacing this (oil and gas) industry," he said, noting that retrofitting older buildings with a network created millions of jobs could be -carbon emissions.

"I don't think people will be on board until people can see a lot of good jobs made in Canada," he said. "It is much easier to worry about your current job than to shop for a future job."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada was "on the right track" to achieve its Paris Agreement goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030 compared to 2005. In his speech to the throne, Trudeau promised to achieve "net zero". Emissions by 2050.

In several reports, including the latest United Nations report, Canada has missed its targets by around 15 percent, at best.

What can we do?

Tourists are approaching an iceberg in Bonavista Bay, N.L. on June 11, 2019.A report from an international scientific panel concludes that climate change damage to the world's oceans and glaciers exceeds government's ability to protect them. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Paul Daly

Jackie Dawson, the Canadian Environment, Society and Politics Research Chair at the University of Ottawa, said that until leaders can clearly demonstrate that a greener economy can be more prosperous, we will continue to “head back” regionally.

"We sometimes think we need to continue on this economic path and we don't," said Dawson. "We have to connect the environment with the economy."

“The youth are already on board. It is the older generation in power who does this less. "

Combating climate change, according to Dawson, is not only a result of government policies, but also of changes in citizens' everyday lives to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The World Resources Institute estimates that Canada produces around 1.6 percent of the world's total greenhouse gases. It may seem like a small amount, but Canada is the ninth largest issuer in the world.

According to a separate report by Climate Transparency, a coalition of international climate protection organizations, Canada is a per capita consumer of energy with emissions from both the transport sector and buildings that are four times the G20 average.

Dawson said there are some obvious options, such as choosing public transportation, eating less meat, and less air travel.

Even something as simple as continuing talks about climate change and political engagement at local or local level could help, Easterbook said.

"People say what's the point? Unless we are more honest about our fears and find that other people share the same fears, we don't realize how widespread the desire to do something (against climate change) is, "he said. "We have to talk about it, with neighbors, with employees, with the family, so we all find that we are there together."

Exclusive surveys by Global News Ipsos are protected by copyright. The information and / or data may only be resent or published with complete and proper mention and stating "Global News Ipsos". This survey was conducted between December 3rd and 5th. A sample of n = 1,002 was carried out for this survey. Canadians aged 18 and over were interviewed via the Ipsos I-Say Panel. Quotas and weighting were used to balance demographics, to ensure that the sample population matched that of the adult population according to the census data, and to provide results that should approximate the sample universe. The accuracy of Ipsos online surveys is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the survey is accurate to ± 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20 if all Canadians were interviewed.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

