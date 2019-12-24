Canadian whistleblower is said to remain in Dubai prison after the judge denied the appeal – Montreal

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on December 24th, 2019 at 12:18 pm

A Canadian geologist jailed in Dubai and jailed for allegedly suspected fraud allegations will remain in prison after the man's son declines, according to the man's son.

According to Alexis Gauthier, his father Andre has been imprisoned in the Middle East since December 2015 and sentenced to eight years in prison for 73 frauds.

According to the Gauthier family, Andre was a whistleblower who had alerted the United Arab Emirates to irregular business in a gold trading company.

But instead of being thanked for his problems, he was arrested and accused of having committed the very fraud he uncovered.

Alexis said today that the Dubai judge found his father not guilty on eleven charges. However, since his lawyer had not contested the remaining 62 charges on time, Gauthier would remain in prison.

Alexis says he doesn't understand how his father's lawyer could be so incompetent.

