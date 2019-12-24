Canadian singers hope that "Merry Christmas Everybody" will become a popular Christmas carol

Loading...

By David Boles Global News

Published on December 24, 2019 at 8:01 am

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

Two Canadian singers hope that everyone will sing a different tune over the holidays when they debut a new song called Merry Christmas Everybody.

In addition to the singers, Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Franke Previte also has high hopes for the track.

CONTINUE READING:

It is time to debate Pogue's song "Fairytale of New York" – Alan Cross



"That's my goal: Hallmark, Disney," said Previte, who wrote Hungry Eyes, and I had the time of my life, both of which are included in the Dirty Dancing soundtrack.

"I sent it to both companies and they both wrote me back and said," This is a great song, we would like to visit again for Christmas. "

Tweet this

But the song is more than just a piece of music: Previte said part of the proceeds from the song go to Toys for Tots, an organization that provides toys for underprivileged children. The exact amount has not been released.

The story continues under the advertisement

Tiffany Desrosiers is more than happy to be part of it.

"Because it affects children, it affects me," said Saskatoon-born Desrosiers, who is now calling Vancouver at home. "For many of these children, the curiosity and love they feel when they receive Christmas gifts shows how important it is to give something."

CONTINUE READING:

Edmonton Singing Christmas Tree sings the last note



Mark Masri from Toronto, who has sung with international stars like Olivia Newton-John, was interested in giving his voice to this project.

"Anything I can do to help other people in need is a career highlight for me, no doubt," said Masri.

The song can be downloaded from RadioTV.com.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR