Canadian RB Johnny Augustine teams up with Blue Bombers

Loading...

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have recruited Canadian ball carrier Johnny Augustine for a two-year contract extension during the 2021 season.

Augustine was to be a free agent in February.

Augustine will start his third season with the Bombers in 2020 after signing with Winnipeg before the 2018 season. He played 16 regular season games with the Bombers in 2019, rushing 38 times for 242 yards and adding six receptions for 92 yards and one touch.

Augustine secured a spot with the Bombers after an impressive training camp in 2018 that included an eight-time rush for 81 yards and a touchdown in a pre-season win against Edmonton. He dressed for nine regular season games, rushing seven times for 51 yards and a touchdown – all those touches to come in the club's regular season finale in Edmonton.

Augustine played five seasons with the Guelph Gryphons, rushing for 2,742 yards and 28 touchdowns over 483 runs. In her last year, Augustine rushed for 690 yards and nine touchdowns on 122 runs.

(5-9, 206, University of Guelph, July 7, 1993 in Welland, ON)