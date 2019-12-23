Canada's economy contracted 0.1% in October – the first decline in 8 months

Loading...

Canada's economy unexpectedly shrank 0.1% in October, the first monthly decline since February.

Analysts from a Reuters survey forecast an increase of 0.1% after an increase of 0.1% in September. The goods producing industry lost 0.5% while the service sectors remained essentially unchanged.

October's growth figures were the latest in a series of disappointing data that analysts said could pressure the Bank of Canada to rethink a rate cut.

CONTINUE READING: How to protect yourself against fraud with gift cards during this holiday season

"Today's report may seem easy to discard at first glance, as the strike-related disruption was known in advance, but there are some weaknesses in the impact," said Brian DePratto, director of TD Economics.

The story continues under the advertisement

"Don't write off the monetary easing in 2020 yet."

The central bank has kept its base rate unchanged since October 2018, although some of its counterparts, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, have given way. Canadian fourth quarter growth was forecast to be 1.3% annualized in October, but analysts believe this is likely too optimistic.

"With some of the weakness likely to be temporary, we expect growth to be back above 2% in the first quarter of 2020," said Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Manufacturing contracted 1.4%, the fourth decline in five months. Durable goods decreased 2.3% when United Auto Workers caused some Canadian factories and parts manufacturers to cut production.

WATCH: Money123s financial checklist at year end

2:21

Money123: Financial checklist at year end

Money123: Financial checklist at year end

The Bank of Canada's next fixed-rate announcement date is January 22, and market expectations, as reflected in the overnight index swaps markets, show that operators expect them to remain unchanged.

According to Statscan, retail fell 1.1% in October, the largest decrease since March 2016 due to the general weakness. Transport and storage in the aviation sector increased by 0.6% in both the passenger and freight sectors.

The story continues under the advertisement

"Although the Canadian economy is in a slump in the fourth quarter, part of it is due to temporary disruptions that should be addressed early next year," said Paul Ashworth, chief economist for North America at Capital Economics.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,