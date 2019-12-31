Canada's DL Jonathan Kongbo signs contract with San Francisco 49ers

Loading...

Canadian defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo has signed a contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Humiliated and READY to get to work. Thank you GOD for all the ups and downs. The real work is ahead # 49ers # 2020Vision pic.twitter.com/9Q830zPT4I

– Jonathan Kongbo (@King_Kongbo) December 31, 2019

Kongbo was released from a three-year contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in December to seize the opportunities of the NFL. The 23-year-old joined the 49ers who were the best team in the NFC with a record of 13-3 in the regular season. Kongbo cannot prepare for San Francisco until the 2020 season.

He was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first round, fifth overall in the 2019 CFL draft. It was surprisingly after that Kongbo was not selected in the 2019 NFL draft and Has not even signed an unwritten free agent contract or accepted a rookie mini-camp invitation.

Most Canadian franchises expected Kongbo to be in the NFL last season. But a ripped ACL suffered during his senior NCAA season kept the teams at bay. During his rookie season in the CFL, Kongbo recorded 12 tackles and a sack in 12 games.

Coming out of Holy Cross High School in British Columbia as an athlete from three sports, Kongbo was highly touted in basketball and the track with football. He accepted a scholarship to the University of Wyoming, although he made red shirts during the 2014 season, then was transferred to Arizona Western College.

After gaining the reputation of being the # 1 prospect for the Arizona junior junior college defensive line, Kongbo received scholarship offers from Alabama, Oregon, and Oregon. ; Oklahoma, from USC, Florida State, Washington, Ole Miss and Tennessee. The six-foot-six, 264-pounder chose the Volunteers.

Kongbo played 30 games – 17 starts – over three seasons with the SEC (Southeast Conference) Volunteers as linebacker and defensive lineman, amassing 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 bags, two interceptions including one 50 yards returned for a touchdown. and two reversals. He won the 2018 John Stucky Award as the best Tennessee artist in the weight room.

NFL teams covet Kongbo's athletics and it has paid off.