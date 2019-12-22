Canada "deeply disappointed" after cross-border aid to Syria vetoed UN – National

Loading...

Government officials on Sunday called the veto of a United Nations resolution to continue to provide cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria "deeply disappointing."

In a joint statement issued on Sunday afternoon, Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Karina Gould, Minister for International Development, said the decision "will prevent millions of Syrians from receiving much-needed help".

In a joint statement on Sunday afternoon, the ministers said the decision would "prevent millions of Syrians from receiving much-needed help."

"We are particularly concerned about the situation in Idlib, where the population is facing increasing violence, including air strikes by the Syrian regime and Russia," the statement said.

Canada is deeply concerned about the veto of humanitarian aid in Syria. https://t.co/EazwKagOTd

– Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) December 22, 2019

The story continues under the advertisement

The statement said the country has allocated more than $ 1 billion in humanitarian, development and security response to the Syrian crisis.

"We call on all parties to provide rapid, secure and unhindered humanitarian access to vulnerable groups," the statement said.

CONTINUE READING:

8 dead, more than a dozen wounded in airstrikes against the Syrian city held by rebels



On Friday, China and Russia voted against a resolution that would have allowed cross-border humanitarian deliveries for another 12 months from two points in Turkey and one in Iraq.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait and received 13 votes in favor.

A Security Council resolution requires at least nine votes and cannot be rejected by Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom or France.

The move on Friday marked China's 14th veto since the Syrian conflict began in 2011.

00:38

The video is to show how "white helmets" pull injuries out of the rubble after air strikes in Syria

The video is to show how "white helmets" pull injuries out of the rubble after air strikes in Syria

In the first draft, the co-sponsors of the resolution tried to extend the four existing points by a new border crossing and to extend the mandate for aid deliveries by one year.

However, in the event of a failed compromise attempt, the situation was watered down by dropping a border crossing in Jordan and approving three more for six months.

The story continues under the advertisement

On Monday, Russia and China adopted their own resolution, which will only extend deliveries by six months and leave only two border crossing points in Turkey.

The alternative resolution did not receive enough support to pass. It only collected five votes in favor, six against and four abstentions.

00:42

Car bomb detonates in Turkish border town in Syria

Car bomb detonates in Turkish border town in Syria

The current agreement enables aid to be provided through two border crossings in Turkey, one in Iraq and one in Jordan. It is expected to expire on January 10, 2020, leaving diplomats on the way to a new deal.

In a joint statement, Germany, Belgium and Kuwait stated that the Security Council's veto of the resolution had failed more than four million people who needed help.

They said their proposal was based on the need to ensure "critical access to humanitarian aid".

US Ambassador Kelly Craft, the current council president, said she was "deeply and deeply disappointed" with the Russian and Chinese veto.

She said Russia's goal was "to collect political points in a public spectacle" and to undermine the Security Council's credibility.

She said the council would "continue to work every day until January 10 to come to a resolution that helps the needy in Syria."

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

"International state banditry" – Russia says US presence in Syria is illegal



In a statement released on Saturday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also criticized the result, saying that Russia and China now have "blood on their hands".

"Yesterday's veto by the Russian Federation and China against a Security Council resolution that humanitarian aid can reach millions of Syrians is shameful," he said. "You have blood in your hands for Russia and China who have decided to make a political statement by opposing this resolution."

1:24

At least four dead after Syrian airstrike: Syrian observatory

At least four dead after Syrian airstrike: Syrian observatory

However, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations said the co-sponsors were looking for "political goals" and the alternative draft would have provided help through the border crossings in Turkey if needed.

Similarly, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said that aid to Syria is only a temporary solution.

"Syria has primary responsibility for improving the humanitarian situation in Syria and we should give priority to providing humanitarian aid from within Syria," he said.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government forces penetrated deeper into the northwest of the country on Sunday and approached a Turkish observation post in Idlib.

The UK-based Syrian Human Rights Observatory and the opposition's Syrian civil defense, also known as White Helmets, reported shelling and airstrikes against rebellious villages in Idlib on Sunday. At least one civilian was killed.

The story continues under the advertisement

– With files from The Associated Press and Reuters

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Syrian Aid (t) Canada (t) Canada Syria (t) China (t) China Veto (t) François-Philippe Champagne (t) Idlib (t) Karina Gould (t) Mike Pompeo (t) Russia (t ) Russia Veto (t) Syria (t) Syria Help Veto (t) United Nations (t) Canada (t) News (t) News (t) World