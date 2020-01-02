Can you match the lyrics to the right blink-182 side project?

Loading...

The members of blink-182 probably have more side projects combined than any other group, and we absolutely love them all. With Mark hoppwe recently considered the possibility of a 44 reunion, we look back.

On the project side become main act Angels and waves at Simple creatures and Box Car Racer, there is no shortage of Hoppus trails, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker that we scramble regularly.

Because there are so many overlapping projects, it is sometimes difficult to remember which bands have played which songs. Test your knowledge of all blink-182 side projects with this lyrical quiz below.

My Chemical Romance finally get back together, everything seems possible. While Blink-182 leader Mark Hoppus tells us it has to happen, his vague comments on +44 give us hope.

En route to Australia with his other parallel project Simple Creatures, Hoppus and his counterpart Alex Gaskarth at the Good Things festival in early December. During their stay, they sat down with Wall Of Sound to talk about all the things of Simple Creatures and more.

Before Simple Creatures made its debut early last year, Hoppus was best known for another side project in +44. In 2005, blink-182 announced an indefinite suspension, leading Tom DeLonge to sue Angels & Airwaves and Hoppus to recruit Travis Barker for +44. The duo also brought guitarists Shane Gallagher and Craig Fairbaugh.

+44 released an album in 2006, When Your Heart Stops Beating, with scene favorites in the titles, "Make You Smile" and "Baby Come On". The group has played two tours in the United States, the last of which was the Honda Civic tour with Fall out Boy, the Academy is…, Paul Wall and Cobra Starship in the summer of 2007.

blink-182 met in 2009, and while the AVA continued, +44 followed their path. With the release of the vinyl group in 2015, questions had to be asked.

In 2017, Hoppus hosted a question and answer session on Twitter, responding to a fan's question on another album or meeting. In a reply that has since been deleted, Hoppus says: "No plans yet, but we will never say never."

After talking about a theoretical parallel project tour, Hoppus starts again with the same feeling of "never say never". While speaking with Wall Of Sound, the exit evokes the influx of reunions between MCR and Rage against the machine, Asking: "Would +44 play another show together?"

"Perhaps, I would never say never," suggests Hoppus. "But I haven't spoken with [former members] Shane [Gallagher] or Craig [Fairbaugh] in years. I think they have evolved in their lives, and we are in a different place. "

Since leaving, Fairbaugh has had a brief stint with Juliette Lewis led by Juliette And The Licks in 2009. Gallagher's last noted project was an acoustic act called A Death To Stars.

Although he did not speak to former members outside of Barker, Hoppus explained in more detail the effect of the album on his life.

"This album holds such a special place in my life and my memory," he says. "The lyrics and the creation of this album were a great moment for me during the death of blink-182 at the time, and it holds a really special place in my heart, so I would like to start over given time. "