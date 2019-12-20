Can you drink alcohol while taking antibiotics? Here's everything you need to know

Loading...

If you are taking medication, it is important to know the side effects associated with certain medications, especially with regard to alcohol.

Health professionals argue that it is "reasonable" to avoid drinking alcohol while taking antibiotics and that certain medications should not be taken at all.

When to Avoid Drinking Alcohol

Although moderate alcohol consumption is unlikely to cause problems if you take most common antibiotics, some antibiotics can interact with alcohol and cause various side effects.

Ylva Jaramba, drug optimization pharmacist for the NHS Leeds Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "With certain antibiotics, you should avoid alcohol. Indeed, alcohol can cause certain side effects such as hot flashes, headache or nausea.

"With any other antibiotic, we just recommend that you don't take alcohol in general, but if you do end up consuming alcohol, make sure it's moderate.

"If you are unsure, you can ask your pharmacist or general practitioner when you get your prescription."

The NHS advises to completely avoid drinking alcohol while taking the following drugs:

Metronidazole – an antibiotic sometimes used to clear up dental or vaginal infections, or to get rid of infected leg ulcers or bedsores.

Tinidazole – an antibiotic sometimes used to treat many of the same infections as metronidazole, as well as to eliminate bacteria called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) from the intestine.

If alcohol is consumed with these drugs, it can cause a severe reaction. Common symptoms may include feeling or feeling sick, abdominal pain, flushing, fast or irregular heartbeat, headache, dizziness and drowsiness.

It is also advisable to continue avoiding alcohol for an additional 48 hours after completing a course of metronidazole and 72 hours after completing a course of tinidazole.

What else should you avoid with antibiotics?

Mouthwash and other medicines can sometimes contain alcohol, so these should also be avoided while taking metronidazole or tinidazole, as they could cause side effects such as nausea and dizziness.

Other antibiotics that can interact with alcohol include:

Linezolid – may interact with unfermented (fermented) alcoholic beverages, such as wine, beer, sherry and lager.

Doxycycline – it is known to interact with alcohol, and the effectiveness of doxycycline may be reduced in people with a history of chronic alcohol consumption. It should also not be taken by people with liver problems.