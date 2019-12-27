Can Toyota use the name & # 39; 4Active & # 39; use on a new SUV?

Loading...

Toyota recently has a trademark for the name & # 39; 4Active & # 39; filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, although we are not sure if and when the nameplate will be used.

The trademark application was filed on December 9, 2019 and is intended for & # 39; cars & structural components thereof & # 39 ;. It is not unusual for car manufacturers (and other companies) to use trademarks such as these without the intention of ever launching products with such names.

Motor1, however, thinks that this name can be used by a future model.

Also read: Toyota announces new SUV for America, to be built in Alabama

We all know that Toyota is going to build a new SUV in the factory that makes it together with Mazda in Alabama. Although limited details about this model are currently available, the 4Active name could work very well and complement the existing 4Runner in the Toyota model range. Alternatively, 4Active can also be used to identify a variant on all wheels of the SUV built by Alabama.

One of the most intriguing concepts that Toyota has introduced in recent years was the FT-4X unveiled at the New York Auto Show in 2017. Toyota never said whether this vehicle would reach the production line, but it would certainly be suitable for the new automaker -the found (and welcomed) obsession with launching striking, exciting and capable vehicles and could act as a rival of the Jeep Compass, or a future sub-Wrangler baby off-roader from Jeep.

If Toyota intends to use the name 4Active for a new SUV, we will probably see prototypes of such a vehicle in the coming year.

