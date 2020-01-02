Can The Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody impress a European?

Loading...

The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is absolutely fierce, but is the brute force just enough to impress the guys at CarWow? Let's find out.

To test the car, Mat Watson flew to California and received the keys of a cherry red specimen with white racing stripes. The majority of the video is walking around in the car and it is only in the last few minutes that we actually get to see what the Hellcat is like to drive.

The highlight of the super sedan is of course its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine with a torque of 707 hp and a torque of 881 Nm. The power is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission through the rear wheels and the car can hit 60 km / h (96 km / h) in 3.6 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 10.96 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph ( 315 km / h).

A car of this size and with such power requires a lot of braking power and thanks to Brembo brakes in all four corners, the Charger Hellcat Widebody has exactly that.

Power Sedans: 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat Widebody debut with up to 707 HP

A feature of the car that seems to surprise Watson is how well the car drives, something you might not expect from a large, heavy, and powerful sedan that wears a Dodge badge. The transmission is also very smooth and shifts quickly through the gears, although it is not a double clutch like some more powerful sedans from Europe.

Those interested in the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody can purchase one starting at $ 69,645. However, some dealers have recently raised prices, particularly for the limited-run Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition cars.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIjM8XzCWuQ (/ embed)