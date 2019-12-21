Can pirate hunters survive only with their defense?

Loading...

Earlier this month, the Pirates decided to separate from Elias Diaz. 12 months ago, he looked like the receiver of the future, but after a disastrous season on the plate and behind the plate, the new GM Ben Cherington He decided that the team was better without him.

In the following weeks, Cherington talked about how he was looking for a well-gloved recipient who could help manage the staff. Of course, getting someone who can also help with the offense would be an advantage, but as he said, "We can't always get everything we want."

Cherington put into action "we can't always get everything we want" by signing the receiver Luke Maile to a major league deal this week. Maile marks the boxes of being a good defensive catcher and Cherington is familiar with him since both were Blue Jays the last seasons. Maile had a good season in 2018 in which he seemed one of the best reserve receivers of the game, but like Diaz, it was not presented after a terrible 2019 campaign.

Pirates are not guaranteed to use Jacob Stallings and Maile as their two best receivers next season. There is still a lot of low season to go, so they could sign or change for a backstop. Maile has a year of remaining option, which means that the Pirates could hide it in Triple-A as depth. They could even use the new 26th place on the list for a third receiver. Signing Maile gives them some flexibility with the position.

But for now, Stallings and Maile are the only two receivers on the list of 40 men. Unless another acquisition is made, we must assume that they will be the opening battery of the Pirates. If they are the two best receivers at the end of March, two things will be safe: they will be one of the capture units with the worst hit in baseball, and they will be one of the best capture units in baseball.

Let's start with the offensive. Maile hit .151 last year. Yikes Batting average is not exactly a great statistic to measure a batter's production, but good hitters don't beat a fifty dollar.

If you are a type of person with half the cup, Mailee is one year retired from a season in which she had a useful OPS of 700 and her expected statistics in 2019 were much better than her actual results. If you see that the cup is half empty, its expected statistics from last year were still quite bad, and it exceeded its xStats in 2018. In the past two years, its expected and real results were matched:

Maile's walking rate fell from 10.8% to 6.2% last year, which is why his xwOBA fell in 2019. In addition to that, his batting average and expected slugging percentage were the same in the last two years. They are not big expected statistics, but it is a notable improvement over what he did last season.

However, I think to say that the two years averaged are a bit more simplification. It's a subtle difference, but in the movie I saw, Maile did a better job. keeping your spine angle during his swing in 2018 compared to last year. He was able to maintain his composure.

To continue reading, log in to your account: