Can HTC Vive accessories help him compete with Valve Index, Rift S?

Loading...

Forgive me virtual reality fans, because I have sinned. It has been eight months since my last VR session. My confidence when the future of gaming and connected entertainment is staggered. I have lost interest. It can't bother me. My HTC Vive lay down on the floor under my desk, collected dust and I barely noticed it. Maybe it's time for that to change.

But what can excite an expired VR fanboy about virtual reality? I could buy a new headset. There are some exciting new options in the form of the Oculus Rift S and Quest, the HTC Vive Cosmos and the high-end Index from Valve.

But those are expensive, all-or-nothing options that the Vive I already own does not do well. It's hard to justify buying a completely new headset and all the necessary sensors and controllers when I'm not using it. Maybe some VR accessories and upgrades for my existing Vive can work instead.

With that idea in mind, I contacted HTC and was equipped with a number of intriguing options for a better HTC Vive experience. Can a few new toys and games revive my interest in virtual worlds?

Falling in love with VR

Looking back at my report from VR in the run-up to, and shortly after, the launch of the original HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, I was furious. Agitated. I was a true VR evangelist, making sure that within a year or two it would become a dominant new entertainment medium for young and old.

I had an Oculus Rift DK1 and DK2 and eventually the consumer released Vive and a Rift (I later sold the Oculus headsets), the progress I saw in just a few years was enormous. From static, seated experiences without positional tracking, to motion controllers and space scale experiences. I went from nausea-inducing, angular roller coaster rides to AAA experiences such as Alien: insulation and polished mini-game extravaganzas such as those of Valve The lab.

Thinner, sweat-wicking face masks are a treat that I made before I lost interest.

It is easy to see why I expected the pace of development to continue. For the interest that I had built up over the years to spread to a much wider audience as soon as commercial hardware arrived. But it never happened.

Yes, virtual reality is nowadays more popular than ever before, with several millions of high-end headsets around the world. But with just one percent of the entire Steam user base with any kind of VR headset, it's still an incredible niche hobby. Upcoming games such as Half-life: Alyx could help change that, but not yet.

But whether it was the slow pace of adoption, the kind of games I played, or the burnout of all the writing and testing I did when launching those headsets, somewhere along the way I lost that spark of interest in the platform. Until this article I had used my Vive a handful of times in recent years.

This discovery project was an attempt to change that.

The upgrades

The HTC Vive is no longer the most advanced virtual reality device it ever was. Newer headsets have a higher resolution, have different lenses and display technologies, have improved tracking solutions and better audio options. Although the Vive I own will never really be able to match spec for spec, there are some upgrade options that can make it easier to use, more comfortable, more portable and more capable.

Deluxe audio headband

The first upgrade that HTC released for the Vive was the Deluxe Audio Headstrap. A slightly modified version of the headband that would become the basic headband of the Vive Pro has a sturdy band around the back of the head, rather than the fabric band of the basic Vive. It improves the ergonomics and weighting of the headset to make it more comfortable and sturdy during use, and it has built-in headphones so that users no longer have to use a separate headset or earbuds from the 3.5 mm connector on the Vive .

At around $ 100, it's not cheap, but it can make the overall experience a little better.

HTC Vive Wireless

Wireless VR was a technology that, according to many, was not possible when the first generation of headsets was developed, but after the release of the TPCast wireless transmitter and third-party receiver, HTC finally released its own version, known as the HTC Vive Wireless. It uses an Intel WiGig 60 Ghz transmission technology to disconnect the Vive from the link box and gives the wearer free play within their monitored space, with only a battery that limits their playing time (around three hours for most cases).

With $ 300, it is one of the most expensive upgrades you can make for the Vive, but it can be a transforming addition to the Vive's playing style.

VrnChill

The most affordable accessory I looked at, the VrnChill is a multi-platform version of the original ViveNChill IndieGoGo project. It places two small fans on the headset that blow air wherever you aim them. They are designed to keep the wearer cool during more intensive VR sessions, which can be a useful addition to training in virtual reality, sports titles and fighting games that require a lot of exercise or effort, such as VR boxing.

For $ 32 it is a very affordable upgrade, but its effectiveness and usability is questionable.

HTC Vive Pro headset

More of a medium-sized upgrade than an accessory, the HTC Vive Pro is a slightly improved version of the original HTC Vive. It has higher resolution screens (1,440 x 1,600 per eye, instead of 1,280 x 1,200 from the original Vive), a built-in audio headband with "HD-certified" headphones, dual cameras on the front and a custom adjustment system.

With $ 600 for the headset only ($ 1,000 + if you add second generation base stations and motion controllers) it is an expensive way to improve your VR experience and it is the method that came closest to a completely new VR system .

The judgment – comfort and ease of use were a big change

One of the main reasons that VR fell out of my mind in the intervening years between the commercial launch of large headsets and today is that it was difficult to use. The cables took up a huge space on my floor, the headset itself was not super easy to put on and take off, the earbuds would always fall out. It just wasn't handy.

In that respect, both the Deluxe Audio Headstrap and the Vive Wireless upgrades were a noticeable and tangible improvement.

The headstrap upgrade for the Vive (just like the Vive Pro & # 39; s) makes for a much more accessible experience. Putting the headset on and off takes less time and is easier to adjust when it is in place. It's more comfortable and having audio that you can easily remove from your head is welcome if you want to stay in touch with the outside world; Great to keep an ear for the baby monitor or dog while you explore virtual worlds. The audio quality is also pretty good.

The wireless upgrade was also a nice touch, as it removed the tangle of cables from my floor. Although I wouldn't suggest spending $ 300 to remove a bit of clutter, breaking the cable makes for a much more streamlined VR experience. The wireless sensor worked almost perfectly in both my home traced space of 2 mx 2 m, and in a larger space I tested in an AirBnB of 3.5 m x 3 m.

I was even able to extend the wireless sensor by another 2 meters with a coaxial extension cable, which meant that I could use the VR system at a greater distance from my desktop PC. This opens up many options for changing VR play space without having to move the entire PC for it. An exciting prospect for anyone who wants to play VR games in a room away from their desk.

As far as the VrnChill is concerned … it's fine. The fans are a bit noisy, although you can't hear them if a game is even moderately loud and they provide a steady stream of air over your head or wherever you direct them. It helps a bit in sweatier games such as Thrill of the Fight and Beat Saber, although it could not completely occur; if there was a way to get some air through the lenses, that might help.

It was the cheapest and least effective of all upgrades for my Vive. I can't get it out now that it's installed, but I don't know it's worth buying unless you focus on hotter and heavier VR experiences. It will certainly not let you use VR if you had not already done so.

Freedom beats detail for extra immersion

At least on paper, the Vive Pro headset was the biggest upgrade that I played during my test time. It combined its own headband and higher quality headphones with a screen with higher resolution and adapted ergonomics. The headset itself is similar to the basic Vive with the Deluxe Audio Headstrap, although it feels a bit heavier and more prone to wobble during fast movements.

The visual upgrade is nice, reduces the screen door effect and adds more details to text and distant objects. However, it is far from dramatic and in games with dark environments it is not particularly noticeable. Beat Saber is almost indistinguishable between the Vive and Vive Pro, although games like Arizona Sunshine make it clearer.

The fact that this headset loads so much more for your PC hardware for no major improvement is also a bit difficult to tolerate. With a heavily overclocked and undersized Vega 56, I came across a few performance issues with the Vive Pro that are simply not there with the Vive. That would not be the case if you have a heavier graphics card to bring, but it is an important consideration if you walk along the edges of the specifications recommended by the Pro.

The Vive Wireless sensor had much more impact in the area of ​​immersion. Without cable entanglement, twisting or range restrictions, which reminded me periodically of the real world, I felt much more a part of the virtual worlds that I was investigating. In combination with the Deluxe Audio Headstrap, testing the headset on different friends and family members was also much easier, as I was not required to manage the cable while exploring.

I occasionally put an arm in the USB cable that connects the battery pack to the headset – a black screen will quickly kill all immersion – but for the most part it worked perfectly and was easily the most impactful upgrade I played during my time to immerse myself again in the virtual reality scene.

I also saw no difference in visual quality.

New games help a lot

With any gaming platform, virtual or otherwise, hardware is only half the story. Playing new and better games has certainly aroused my interest in VR again. Beat Saber is a fantastic improvement on previous rhythm games such as Audio shieldand it's great to explore it again Alien: insulation in virtual reality thanks to the efforts of the MotherVR mud.

Progress in Google Earth VR make it an almost endlessly intriguing experience, and I loved the odd craziness A Fisherman & # 39; s Tale. Experimental experiences such as Awake: Episode One and Reiko & # 39; s fragments show intriguing possibilities for new recording techniques and crowd play mechanics. Boneworks shows a whole new potential for experienced VR players and in-game physics.

When I stopped actively exploring virtual reality a few years ago, wave shooters and perky demos dominated. The landscape is still growing in 2019, but there is much more to do. And with Half-life: Alyx virtual reality offers what may be one of the first real AAA experiences in the new year, nowadays much more varied and intriguing than in the past.

Wireless is a new contract on virtual life

Virtual reality is an expensive and niche gaming hobby. That is today as true as it was when the first commercial headsets were launched. But if you already have a first-generation Vive headset and it has not been used for a while, there are a number of things you can do to make it a more modern virtual reality experience and revive your interest in the medium .

For me, making VR easily accessible was an important point and the Deluxe Audio Headstrap made the difference there. It is expensive for what it is and seems increasingly difficult to find in stock, but it ensures a small but noticeable quality of life.

The biggest improvement, however, was the HTC Vive Wireless sensor. It not only made the Vive more engaging in use, but also easier to pick up and play, with a smaller physical footprint and less clutter. Keeping the battery charged is tricky and without extras, you're limited to 2.5-3 hours of playing at the same time, but that was more than enough for me.

For $ 300, it's a pretty expensive upgrade, but it turns your PC-quality VR headset into a headset that is just as mobile as some of the new stand-alone headsets, although the screen-door effect of the Vive is a bit dated.

The Vive Pro and VrnChill upgrades are nice details, but are highly dependent on the type of games you play. The Pro in particular is expensive for what it offers and for its price it is probably better to buy one of the newer generation headsets instead.

However, if you want a tangible upgrade of your Vive headset, the HTC Vive Wireless does that. It gave this writer a new renewed interest in VR and one that I hope will last around this time. If this is not the case, there is always the next generation of headsets to look forward to.

The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Recommendations from the editors